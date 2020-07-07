It seems like we are currently living in a crazy world right now with the COVID-19 virus and the demonstrations and riots in our country. I feel grateful that I live in the community we do, and that I have a great group of people I work with that help to serve our community. Thank you for your support! I truly appreciate all the first responders and health care providers at this time. Remember, if Atlas falls we have your back!
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office opened “by appointment only” starting on Monday, July 6. The door will still be locked, but people with appointments will be screened and your temperature will be taken if you need to come inside. You can do a lot by mail and if you have questions please give us a call and we can help you. Weapons permits have been extended from expiration due to the COVID-19 virus so there is no rush and those can be done by mail which I explained in last month’s article.
I have started to help people with fingerprinting that need it. We mainly have a lot of teachers, nurses, etc. that need to have their fingerprints taken for employment purposes and sent in and it has been a few months since they have been able to do this. This is a touchy area, because we normally fingerprint in our booking room. If you need fingerprinting done, please call the office and leave a message on my voicemail and I will make arrangements to get them done. It might be a little redneck, but I have been doing the fingerprinting on the back tailgate of my pickup outside or in the sally port if it is raining, so you do not have to come into the building. I do require a mask and will ask you some screening questions before I do your prints.
I’ve received a couple of calls on some people mowing grass onto the roadways in our county lately. It may seem harmless, but actually it is extremely dangerous to motorcyclists on the roads that could cause an accident with injury or even death. Grass clippings cause a loss of traction and loss of control of a motorcycle at even moderate speeds. It is basically like driving over ice for a motorcycle plus if something serious would happen, you could wind up in a lawsuit for negligence. Please respect our motorcyclists and blow your grass the first couple of laps back in from the road. Thank you.
And if you have any questions or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me at mtschirgi@claytoncountyia.gov, .
Thanks and be safe,