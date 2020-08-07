I’ve seen this on some of the local news channels lately and we were just informed some dispatch centers in Iowa have been receiving calls these. Some people have been receiving a packet of seeds from China. The basic instructions we received from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship are:
1) Retain the seed and the packaging it came in;
2) Call the Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land stewardship at 515-281-5321. They will collect your contact information as they are preparing postage-paid envelopes to send to you, so you can send the seed and packaging to them.
Why do they care?
1. The seed is unlabeled, and could be an invasive plant that does not currently exist in the U.S.
2. The seed may contain seed-borne diseases that we don’t have in the USA.
3. Some packets appear to have an unknown seed treatment applied (seed treatments are usually an insecticide and/or fungicide). Because the packets are unlabeled they don’t know what the compounds are, nor how dangerous they could be to human health.
4. Seed is an agricultural commodity that is regulated for quality and content by the USDA as well as State Departments of Agriculture.
Why do they think this is happening?
They think this could be a brushing scam (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brushing_(e-commerce)) where a vendor seeks to bolster product ratings online by shipping an inexpensive product to an unwitting receiver and then submitting positive reviews under the guise of the "verified buyer," For whatever reason they are using seed, and an assortment of other odds and ends and even sometimes packages that contain nothing. We suggest changing your passwords in your online shopping accounts if you have received an unsolicited package.
And if you have any questions or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me at mtschirgi@claytoncountyia.gov.
Thanks and be safe,
Sheriff Mike Tschirgi