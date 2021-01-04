I hope everyone has a great new year and hopefully it will be better than last year. We have been delayed on getting our Sheriff’s Office calendar out because of the Covid-19 and I think we will just use some old pictures to keep everyone safe. Our staff, I believe is the same as last year. We still have our doors locked but we are still able to do our business through the mail or if we have to, we screen people for temperatures if they have to come in.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office once again will be providing child safety and drug education material for all children, preschool and older, as well as their parents. This time of year, I team up with the National Child Safety Council and send out letters to businesses asking for money donations to the National Child Safety Council. The money donations are used to purchase and provide safety materials and services for the children. These materials have been designed exclusively by the National Child Safety Council which started in 1955. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has worked with the National Child Safety Council I believe not for 36 years. The National Child Safety Council is a not-for profit, federally tax-exempt 501 © (3) organization dedicated to the safety of children.
NCSC Safety Coordinators provide local departments nationwide with the tools they need to help save lives through their customized programs and services. NCSC safety coordinators attend international, national, state, and local conventions to familiarize departments with Safteypup® and the child safety materials he represents.
More information on the National Child Safety Council may be found at nationalchildsafetycouncil.org.
If you have any questions, or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me, or stop by to see me.
Thanks and stay safe,
Sheriff Mike Tschirgi