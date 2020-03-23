Let me reintroduce you to Lisa Stamp, 2005 Oelwein graduate and currently Chief Petty Officer Lisa Stamp, U.S. Navy. I say “reintroduce” because I’ve written about Lisa before back in May of 2017 when she was our “Coming Home” speaker for the Memorial Day program that year.
Lisa attended UNI after graduating from OHS. Although she didn’t start out with a degree in mind she quickly picked up interest in the psychology field and graduated in 2009 from UNI with a double major in Psychology and Spanish (literature and culture). During college she also developed an intense interest in traveling and spent one semester studying abroad in Spain.
Her entry into the Navy in 2010 was kind of a fluke. In filling out job applications, a recruiter picked up her information and contacted her. She assured him he had her information by mistake but he continued the conversation. The fact that Lisa hadn’t received a job offer coupled with the Navy’s proposal to pay off her student loans certainly got her attention. The opportunity to travel the world while serving her country pretty much sealed the deal.
The side story of her recruitment and eventual enlistment was mother Leanna’s natural inclination to persuade her college-graduate daughter, on her way to Des Moines for a Navy interview, NOT to sign anything until she talked to Mom and Dad first. Of course, that advice fell on deaf ears and Lisa DID indeed sign on the dotted line.
Because of the package offered, her signature began a six year commitment to Uncle Sam. In hindsight Leanna said her daughter probably made a good decision for herself and genuinely seems to love what she does and has been very successful. Mom is very proud of her.
Her father Dennis had a different take on the news. He actually had no idea she was considering an enlistment until she called him and told him she HAD joined the Navy. He is equally proud of his seafaring daughter and her rise to a higher rank in a relatively short time is no surprise to him.
“She’s always been a very smart girl. Through high school and college her grades were quite impressive. It’s no surprise the Navy was anxious to get her,” he said.
Lisa went off to boot camp at Great Lakes, Ill., and stayed there to get her technical training. After a year of training she was assigned to the USS Benfold, (DDG -65) in San Diego. It had just come out of dry docks and the crew spent a long period getting it ready for an overseas deployment. Some of the underway certification requirements sent them to Hawaii and Mexico.
When everything was seaworthy the crew of the Benfold set sails for the Persian Gulf with stops in Bahrain and Dubai. After returning from that deployment she headed back to school, this time in Virginia to train on the new equipment being installed on the ship. While in Virginia the Benfold’s home port was relocated to Japan where she spent a year. A lot of that time was sea duty, but it did offer Stamp more world travel, including Korea and China.
At the time of my last writing Petty Officer Stamp was assigned to shore duty at the Great Lakes training facility. She was teaching at the same school where she began her career with the Navy.
Fast forward 3 years to the spring of 2020. Ms. Stamp, now Chief Petty Officer Stamp, will soon be deployed again, this time aboard the USS Roosevelt DDG 80, currently home ported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.
The Roosevelt has a 300 person crew with one-third being women. Her new homeport will be Naval Station Rota, Spain.
Her rating (as the Navy calls their jobs), is Fire Controlman (FC). They operate certain weapons systems aboard Navy surface combatant ships. It is a highly technical, highly challenging rating in the advanced electronics and computer field.
The expanded duties of the FC include operating and maintaining combat and weapons (guided missile) direction systems, surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missile systems and gun fire control systems. They also provide system employment recommendations and perform maintenance on digital computer equipment systems.
Chief Stamp has made a remarkable name for herself and has accomplished so much in the short time she has been in the Navy. And to think, she got her educational foundation in the Oelwein School system. Congratulations are in order for the too often unsung heroes, our teachers.
We Oelweinites are proud of our youth but especially proud of those who choose to wear the uniform of our country; those who sacrifice so much to keep us safe and free. Thank you Chief Petty Officer Lisa Stamp. Godspeed.
Lisa is the daughter of Dennis Stamp and Leanna Stamp of Oelwein and has two brothers, Jacob and Josh.
Lisa certainly isn’t the first woman to join the Navy or doesn’t really see herself as a pioneer in that area, but she did stick her neck out making a commitment to our country without really knowing what she was getting into. She wants other young women not to be afraid of joining the armed services of our country and possibly making a career of it.
There’s a quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson that may fit Lisa’s decision. He said, “Do not go where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”
Editor’s note: Jake Blitsch enjoys writing about area young people who are serving our country in any branch of the armed forces. If you have a family member you would like Blitsch to consider for a feature story, give him a call at: 319-240-0592