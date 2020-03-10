ST. LUCAS — A lot of the things about the White House Supper Club in St. Lucas will stay the same as it re-opens, but there may be some small changes too. But, to answer the question that seems to be on everyone’s mind, yes the relish tray and garlic toast will still be a part of the dining experience.
That’s straight from the new owners’ mouths. Tami and Lyle Pries plan on re-opening the restaurant around the end of March.
The Pries live south Sumner and currently own The Watering Hole bar, restaurant and event center — the former Center Inn — in Readlyn. They took over ownership of that establishment three years ago.
Tami, originally from Waverly, said she loves to cook and did catering and made wedding cakes before getting into the restaurant business.
“She makes a wonderful pie,” Lyle said enthusiastically.
Lyle grew up where the couple now makes their home and was a dairy farmer until 1991. He now has a 50-head herd of registered Percheron horses. Both of them had been working at the Waverly Sales Barn, where they met.
“We saw it was for sale last August, so we inquired about it. We thought someone should take a chance and bring it back. We ate there before and loved it. We just didn’t want to see them quit so that was our incentive to buy it,” Tami said.
The White House has a 54-year history in the town of St. Lucas. John and Jann Kuehner had been the owners for the last 42 years and decided to step away last August to find out “what it is like on the other side of the bar.”
At that point many of those who patroned the restaurant wondered if the relish tray/garlic toast, filet mignon, Tom Collins or Grasshoppers; some of the White House’s signature dinners and drinks, would ever be served there again.
“Our menu is going to be very similar, but maybe just more casual, and the name will stay the same. We will be adding a kids’ menu and maybe some more comfort foods, like mashed potatoes and gravy-type dishes, a little more rural and old school,” Tami said.
“For some of you who might remember grandma’s cooking, that’s what we’re talking about,” Lyle said. “It’s about keeping up with the times and habits. In most cases there’s no one home all day to do the cooking anymore so hopefully we add some of that home life and homey atmosphere here.”
The Pries said they will be adding a few new décor items to help bring out that “homey” feel.
They said their success with their restaurant and bar in Readlyn has encouraged them to move on to this endeavor and that they’ve already seen signs of lots of encouragement and support in the St. Lucas community.
“The people here have been so supportive. I think we’ve already gotten 50,000 likes on Facebook. People are really excited to see us bring this back to St. Lucas,” Tami said.
One thing the previous owners had pointed out was that they had found a hard time finding enough help. Tami said so far she doesn’t see that as a problem.
“We’ve got lots of the employees who are coming back. A lot of the wait staff . We’ve had a lot of people expressing interest in wanting to work,” she said, adding that they have hired a new cook.
The restaurant will be open Wednesday through Saturday, 5-9 p.m.
Since it hasn’t been up and running for a while, the Pries said they have to decide where to start, before it can all come together.
One area they want to improve with additional technology is in “point of sale” or getting the orders in on a consistent basis. This will involve a computer system rather than just writing the order down on paper.
“We have to catch up with technology,” Lyle said.
Some things they might add in the near future will be broasted food and pizza.
“We’ve got both of those at our other restaurant and they’re really popular. We’ve already had people from up here make the trip to Readlyn to check out our food there,” Lyle said.
Whatever the menu, Lyle says he trusts his wife to make it tasty.
“She’s a good cook. If worse comes to worse, if you eat good food, you can’t go wrong,” he said.
The couple said they feel good about giving something back to the community that it thought it might have lost forever.
“We know that people have come from far and near to eat here. I just want them to realize we are not John and Jann. We have our own ideas,” Tami said, confident that the White House will continue to make St. Lucas proud.