The annual Oelwein Grinch contest gets underway today with announcement of the five candidates, Katy Solsma Bell of Edward Jones, Todd Bradley of Performance Rehab, Bill Brownell of Grandview Healthcare, Matt Nelson of Dollar Fresh and Mary Beth Steggall, Middle School principal.
Crowning of Oelwein’s Grinch occurs each year at Olde Tyme Christmas held the first Friday in December. Voting for the 2020 Grinch will be by cash donations only due to COVID-19. $1 = 1 Vote. No food items will be accepted this year to keep the volunteers associated with the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard safe.
The donation/votes can be dropped off or mailed to the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard or OCAD office or a business with which the candidates are associated. The Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard is open Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon and Friday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. located at 31 1st Ave. N.E. (the lower level of First Baptist Church). The OCAD office is located at 6 South Frederick and is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Candidates are chosen from within the Oelwein community. Campaigns by the candidates take place until noon on Thursday, Dec. 3. The candidate with the most votes wins the coveted title of Oelwein’s Grinch. The crowning will take place on the stage in Plaza Park at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, during the Olde Tyme Christmas event. The Grinch winner will also ride in the lighted parade that will begin at 7 p.m.
All proceeds are donated to the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard. Please vote for your favorite Grinch and help fill the shelves at the Kitchen Cupboard.
Katy Solsma Bell for Grinch 2020
I have always thought of myself as more of a Cindy Lou Who than the Grinch because Christmas time is my favorite time of the year! I love seeing my family and friends and gathering for a great, big feast, but the year 2020 has definitely turned me into a certified Grinch.
This year, I want to skip over the holiday season and move on to 2021. I want to copy the Grinch and steal Christmas this year. Who is with me?
I plan on staying home with my dog, Roxy, just like the Grinch stayed home with his dog, Max. I can stay in my pajamas, wrestle with my self-loathing, and make dinner plans with myself (because I can’t cancel that again!)
So, all of you Who’s in Whoville stay home and be a Grinch with me! I guess if I really, really have to ... then I would be honored to be the Grinch of 2020.
Todd Bradley for Grinch 2020
Todd Bradley is a Grinch nominee for Olde Tyme Christmas 2020. If you were to ask any of Todd’s patients at Performance Rehab, they would say it would not even be a contest, considering how much pain and misery he inflicts on his patients every day of the year!
Not only do the patients at Performance Rehab think Todd is a Grinch … so does the staff he works with! Rumor has it he stays up late every night thinking of ways to cause trouble and pick on each one of them. Todd has been a grandpa for almost a year. Little Nolan Yokas is already seeing his grandpa’s “grinchiness” come through when Todd breaks his toys and eats his baby snacks!
Todd would say he utilizes a hands-on physical therapy approach with emphasis on manual therapy, therapeutic exercise, vestibular rehab, post-surgical rehab and treatment of overuse-type injuries, to name a few … but really, he just enjoys hearing his patients yell out in pain. What a Grinch!
Performance Rehab has clinics in Oelwein, Sumner and Jesup. Todd is hoping his Grinch status will stretch to all clinics and his reputation will follow him wherever he goes.
Please consider donating and voting to officially make Todd this year’s Olde Tyme Christmas Grinch and help bring validation and joy to all his deserving patients and staff at Performance Rehab.
Bill Brownell for Grinch 2020
If you are looking for a true Grinch, look no further. You could look far and wide and not find a more appropriate “Fun Spoiler” person. Christmas is the best time of year to mess with people’s happiness and it is when I’m at my best. I love to disrupt gift giving. ruin holiday meals, and bottle up holiday travel so many can only sing about being home for Christmas.
Early in my life my parents noticed I exhibited some strange behaviors. they tried to provide a fun filled childhood for me, but I resisted.
I attended school, but to my teachers dismay I only focused on learning to be a “spoiler.” Like the time I snuck into the school pantry to steal syrup and pour it on the playground slide, just before recess. Then there was the day I made a huge puddle at the bottom of that same slide resulting in a huge, awesome mud hole. My antics were endless. The day I passed out whoopee cushions to the entire class was the day the school said YOU’RE out of here! For good!
Since I couldn’t go to school, I spent my time conniving ways and means to spoil other Holidays. Stealing Easter Baskets from the park at the annual Easter Egg hunts. Just as the wee ones had filled their baskets to the brim, I appeared out of nowhere, and made off with their baskets. Halloween was a “Hoot” so much candy to swipe and so little time, and all of those children to scare speechless.
I was often unpopular with my siblings. As children we would have family pet shows. My brother has never forgot or forgave me for placing his kitten on the sloppy pig pen floor just before the pet show judging began. I was banned from all family pet shows from that day on. Then there was the time I drafted a break-up letter to my sister and signed it from her boyfriend. It really spoiled her day when she received it in the mail. She was broken hearted until it came to light that I was the culprit. I didn’t see the light of day from my room for days.
My adult life has seen numerous failed relationships. As a result, I now live as a recluse.
I was so excited to learn that the city of Oelwein is looking for an honest to goodness Grinch. As I have shared I have the experience. I feel I have outdone myself with shenanigans in this year 2020, and proves I would be a great Grinch for Oelwein.
Matt Nelson for Grinch 2020
The good lord did not bless me with these lanky arms and legs for nothing. It wasn’t by accident that my awkward and abnormally long strides became part of my everyday stature. I’ve long wondered how I got to this point in my life and why I am the way I am. It wasn’t until one of the many upstanding citizens of Oelwein asked me if I would be interested in becoming the city’s official “Grinch” that it hit me. This is what I was born for. This is my purpose.
Many of you may be asking yourself, “Well Matt, we know you walk the walk, but can you talk the talk?” Folks, cynicism is my middle name. Over half of my life has been spent inside the doors of a grocery store. I live by it. But like many other retail employees, working long hours stocking shelves and running cash registers while the rest of you prepare for your seasonal celebrations has completely stripped me of any holiday joy.
“What aisle is the stuffing in?”
“I’m looking for those little fried onion crisps, I forget what you call them.”
I see you. Husbands with a crumbled up shopping list wandering the store aimlessly. Moms in the wine aisle who need a reason to excuse themselves from “Aunt Mary” and other prying relatives in town for the weekend. You all flock to the store every year and buy the same ten items as the rest of the town; trying to perfectly execute Grandma’s famous green bean casserole recipe. There’s a reason you only cook a holiday ham once a year. It’s terrible, and it always has been. And I can assure you that the bourbon brown sugar yam recipe you found on Pinterest will not turn out as it should.
It’s tragic, really, that my sweet three year old daughter Eisley, who closely resembles Little Cindy-Lou will never get to see joy in her father’s face when he comes home from work on Christmas Eve. She will instead witness the defeated look of this broken scrooge year in and year out. I’ve always wondered how I landed a pretty lady like my wife, Karen. It turns out, her favorite movie of all time is The Grinch and she’s now living out her fantasy in real time. Joke’s on me.
No, I will not be playing Christmas music in the store this year. I actually made my first employee frown when I told her that she couldn’t wear her Santa hat while working the cash register. And don’t get me started on the ironic ugly Christmas sweaters. No, we will not be partaking in a store-wide white elephant gift exchange. I’m done with the holidays. That’s right folks, you heard it here first. Christmas is cancelled at the Oelwein Dollar Fresh!
If my words have struck you as offensive, then congratulations to me! I have earned your vote. If after reading this, you can relate to my rants, then congratulations to you! Your Christmas spirit has already been crushed! Now take your heart that’s three sizes too small and vote for Matt Nelson as the 2020 Oelwein Grinch!
Mary Beth Steggall for Grinch 2020
Once upon a time, I didn’t care. I still don’t. The End!
Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle. The truth is, I care. I care a lot about the families in our community and I am proud to live and work in Oelwein. I am the Oelwein Middle School Principal and I am hoping to be the next community Grinch.
I would be a great Grinch because my favorite color is green. My favorite foods are pickles, pistachios, and green grapes. I LOVE our annual Olde Tyme Christmas. It reminds me of a scene from a Hallmark Christmas movie.
I am determined to raise $10,000 for the Community Kitchen Cupboard. If one thousand people donate ten dollars, I will reach my goal. Remember, one dollar equals one vote. With Covid-19, our families need your support more than ever.
Whether you donate for me or another candidate this year, your donation will support the Community Kitchen Cupboard. With your support, our families will be the real winners of this holiday competition.