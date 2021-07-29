Oelwein Schools seventh-grade science teacher Chet Reagan will use experience from a summer “externship” to shift the discussion of wildlife in his curriculum. His time with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources at Sweet Marsh Wildlife Management Area north of Tripoli concluded Wednesday.
“I’m switching to focus more specifically on energy in the ecosystem,” Reagan said, noting this is one of the state standards for seventh-grade science. He is shifting away from having students dissect an owl pellet.
As part of the externship, Reagan helped plant several food plots that will benefit a variety of wildlife along the food chain over the summer, from turnips, radishes and millet to sunflowers and corn. These are helping feed anything as small as pollinating insects to as large as deer.
He worked with DNR staff biologist Jason Auel, who covers the eight-county Cedar-Wapsi area, comprised of just under 16,000 acres of publicly managed lands in the counties of Buchanan, Chickasaw, Bremer (including 3,200-acre Sweet Marsh), Black Hawk, Floyd, Butler, Grundy and Hardin. He has been working with Reagan through the externship.
The science and math that bookend the STEM acronym, Reagan says, “go together like peas and carrots.”
On a tour of Sweet Marsh, which spans 3,200 acres, Reagan explained the practical use of calculating a species population. He was standing at a refuge site where wood ducks are trapped humanely to band their ankle, then released. Staff monitor them by trail camera.
While there, the trapped fowl are protected from animal predators by an electric fence and monitored over a trail camera. They are also protected from humans by law as hunting at a refuge is illegal. In-season hunting can take place outside a refuge if still within a “wildlife management area,” with proper licensure and tags.
Hunters who find a banded duck are incentivized to call it in, Reagan indicated. This helps the DNR find what percentage has been hunted when compared to the total they banded.
Reagan said state biologists use banding not only to extrapolate a population count, but moreover to track trends.
“If bag limits need to be adjusted because it’s impacting the population, they would do that based on that data, or (find) any other thing occurring in that ecosystem that’s impacting the population,” Reagan said. “It gives state biologists an idea of population numbers so they can make good decisions that support a healthy wildlife population.”
A similar strategy is used with doves, Reagan said.
“This sunflower plot, not every dove that lands here is going to be shot by hunters, absolutely not, probably less than 5 percent,” Reagan said. “The vast number are going to benefit by the food that’s available.”
If it doesn’t say “refuge” on the sign in an area, then in-season hunting is allowed.
“The dove season begins on Sept. 1. The way they described it to me is, it’s going to be active hunting for three days, a lot of people, then it dies out. Any doves that come when hunters aren’t there, it benefits them.”
Sportsmen help benefit wildlife through the tax on ammunition and hunting-related sporting goods, Reagan said.
“That tax goes to create and help fund programs like this, which helps wildlife, which helps the sportsman put food on the table,” he said.
Another story problem in wildlife management could involve caloric intake of a planting for waterfowl.
“(We) could use kilocalories involved in growing an acre of corn and what the requirement is for a duck or a goose, or how many calories they can get if they consume a cup of grain or corn,” he said.
He said he intends to gauge what interests students and perhaps make a game of (gamify) it for later years.
“I won’t be doing it this year, but — using time and money considerations — where they would put food plots to have the greatest impact on the population of wildlife,” he said for example of a game problem.
Reagan is also helping develop the 6-12 Oelwein Online curriculum for math and science, whose curriculum is kept intentionally similar to the in-person classes.
“I’m not teaching that directly. My objective is to duplicate everything that we do face to face to try to get as close as possible to presenting that online,” he said. “I have approval from the online principal to drop mail science lab kits.”
Reagan also learned about the job requirements for wildlife management with the DNR. Unlike the enforcement side, wildlife management has less to do with policing than many believe.
“One of the amazing things I learned,” Reagan said; “in order to be hired as a wildlife technician is, entry-level requires a four-year degree, then they require certain certifications before they’re even considered for hiring, and that would be, chainsaw training, chemical applications of fertilizer, farm chemicals, also firefighting because they use fire to control weeds and management of invasive species that would normally take over a prairie.
“The jobs are super competitive,” he said. “They stay in.”