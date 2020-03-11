The Osborne Nature Center will host a painting class on Friday, March 27, in its Nature All Around Us Art Series, which aims to support a mural on its grounds.
Participants will paint a rustic wildflower scene in “Painting with Abbey," that night at 6. The workshop is open to adults and teens. All art materials will be provided and participants will leave with a finished painting to take home.
Participants are encouraged to bring snacks and beverages to enjoy while they paint. Class size is limited to 12, so register early at claytoncountyconservation.org, or call 563-245-1516 to reserve a spot.
The workshop will raise funds for a mural project. Artist Jordyn Brennan, from Upper Iowa University has been hard at work this winter designing three new murals for the Osborne Nature Center. A grant through the Iowa Arts Council is funding part of this project, and matching funds are sought to complete the grant.
Area residents can help complete the mural project by attending one of the art series workshops this season, or by donating to Clayton County Conservation at the Osborne Center. The Osborne Center is located on Highway 13, five miles south of Elkader and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.