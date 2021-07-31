On Tuesday, Oelwein seventh-grade teacher Chet Reagan and Department of Natural Resources staff biologist Jason Auel spent three hours trapping bees to identify an endangered species.
It was during a summer externship in wildlife management Reagan concluded on Wednesday based at Sweet Marsh Wildlife Management Area north of Tripoli. Ultimately, he and Auel concluded with the “universal truth” that the monitoring helps humans remain aware of messages from the environment.
Auel covers the eight-county Cedar-Wapsi area, comprised of just under 16,000 acres of publicly managed lands in the counties of Buchanan, Chickasaw, Bremer, Black Hawk, Floyd, Butler, Grundy and Hardin. He has been working with Reagan through the externship.
Reagan said Auel has a way of handling bees and not getting stung.
“I was nervous,” Reagan said. “He had said the males don’t sting. There’s a way to tell what a male looks like. He assured me — but I made sure he held the bee first before I did.
“The way he described it to me — the females are the pollen collectors of the bumblebee world,” Reagan said. “So if you have pollen on the legs of a bee, odds are it’s going to be a female and she’s the stinging kind.
“In that three hours or so we found six different species of bumblebee,” Auel said.
According to a wildlife identification guide Regan shared, the insect is characterized by a brown patch on the dorsal upper abdomen. Workers are 9-16 mm long and queens are 19-23 mm.
“So they’ve asked people to go out and inventory bees,” Auel said, owing to the endangered listing. “For us it’s an informal-type survey, when you have time. Bees are active April-October, and summer is the best time to look for them.”
“So, can go out in a prairie or wherever there’s large flowers that are pollinating, catch bees and try to identify them. If you have been noticing rusty patch bumblebee, to take pictures of it so it can be verified and documented where that rusty patch bumblebee is.”
The bees are too small to band, however, so Reagan explained he uses a crowdsourcing species tracker app called iNaturalist to identify the species. All he has to do is take a photo — bees are identified by markings on their back, so shoot a photo of its back — and it pulls up the species and registers it. (The app is available for iOS and Android phones with support of the National Geographic Society.)
The cataloging is a symptom of a larger environmental issue, the loss of pollinators.
Pollinator numbers are impacted by the loss of habitat and improper use of pesticides, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says.
“It ties into the whole pollinator emphasis that’s going on right now, as (the) monarch butterflies population’s declining, it’s adding to the emphasis of why pollinators are important in Iowa to produce our crops,” Auel said.
“It speaks to the health of the prairie, one, because that’s where those pollinator plants are, and it reminds me — it can be a good indicator of what’s going on in the ecosystem,” Reagan said.
“As an old-school falconer, flashback to DDT (pesticide use) in the ‘60s, early ‘70s, they didn’t think there was a problem until you have a species that goes to threatened and endangered really, really quick, and unless you’re looking for it, you really don’t know,” Reagan said.
“What if some of the species that are threatened or endangered, what if they hold the key to something in the future that we don’t know? We owe it to ourselves to be good stewards,” Reagan said.
Auel said monitoring wildlife can tell humans about the hazards of our environment, using the example that canaries’ increased sensitivity compared to humans was used to tell if there was toxic gas in a coal mine before sending in miners.
“If the canary ended up dead, they knew they shouldn’t be in there,” Auel said.
“Basically — similar issues with wildlife,” Auel said. “If there’s a species that requires clean, healthy water and all of a sudden that species disappears, and if we’re using that water for our drinking system, maybe that’s telling us there’s something wrong with that water. So unless you’re out there looking for it, you have no idea.”