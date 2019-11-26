I am sure you are aware of our recent happening regarding many dogs coming to Wildthunder Rehabilitation Sanctuary due to an extreme neglect and abuse situation. Unbeknownst to this writer, I arrived as a volunteer who tries to help out a bit weekly to many dogs both large and small.
I was surprised, but the dogs did not bark or growl when I came into their territory instead all the dogs had eyes of terror, vividly shaking, whining and crying. I was not aware that Tracey Belle, Wildthunders’s Rehabilitator had spent much of the night out with authorities capturing the dogs to bring them to safety to begin the process of restoring them physically and emotionally.
Aside from helping to rescue the dogs, Tracey came back to build the stands for the added enclosures for the dogs to feel safe from harm. Oh yes, she is also a capable carpenter. The dogs are now much more settled and seem to be less fearful and beginning to be playful.
Several needed operations, many veterinarian visits were scheduled due to illness and most needed to be neutered. To say the least medical care for animals can be quite costly as is transporting the animals to veterinarians who are most suitable to meet the particular animal’s medical needs. The traveling for the animal’s medical visits are locally in Independence and Oelwein but also Manchester, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls, Iowa City and at times to Des Moines and Ames.
It should be noted that Tracy or Wildthunder is not reimbursed for the latter expenses. However, we were very fortunate, because many folks came to help at the center and people donated dog food, blankets and financial donations. It was very kind and helpful; thank you so very much.
Tracey also accompanies authorities to rescue hurt coyotes, eagles, hawks, bobcats, owls, swans, snakes, raccoons, possums, bats, cats and kittens hit by cars or even thrown into the dumpsters. Many of the latter animals are at Wildthunder currently. Many times Tracey is called in the middle of the night and then works at the Center the following day to assess their needs and medical attention and make appropriate appointments for medical care.
Scott, Tracey’s husband also donates time when he is not working on the weekends. He has been building a large refuge for wild birds, hawks, eagles and owls so they have a place to learn to fly again after being injured and prior to the main objective allowing them to be free again. Hint: if anyone enjoys working on carpentry projects help would very appreciated. (Just saying.)
Fellow animal defenders it might amaze you Tracey does all these services without any financial help, another words for free and is on call 24/7. It is my understanding Wildthunder does get grants, which she applies for in her spare time. They are very much appreciated but do not meet all the costs for the animal’s care, medical bills or the upkeep of the sanctuary and utilities to keep the lights and heat on, especially during the winter months.
Many folks believe a rehabilitation sanctuary is basically an animal shelter. I know I did. An animal shelter is very much needed for domestic creatures that need to be adopted. However, on the most part only healthy animals are fostered until they are adopted. From my experience a fee is charged to surrender an animal and again when the animal is adopted into a forever family. If an animal comes to the shelter and they are injured, blind or maimed they are often referred to a rehabilitation facility much like Wildthunder. As one might expect there is much more effort and labor to caring for an animal in dire need and person does not pay a fee to surrender an animal. Most come to Wildthunder by authorities police, sheriff, DNR or people who find an injured or abandoned animal.
If you know Tracey personally, you discern she is friendly, talkative but very humble and rarely discusses matters I have been sharing. It would be wonderful, really wonderful, if anyone who is able would be willing to donate on a monthly basis. Even if it is a small amount (I realize the holidays are approaching) If you would consider sharing a bit that would be great because a small amount given by many can do wonders.
Thank you so very much to all who have shown support in the past financially or helping as a volunteer working with the animals. It is indeed the reason Wildthunder Rehabilitation Sanctuary continues to exist.
Note: Learn more about Wildthunder at https://www.wildthunderwars.com/