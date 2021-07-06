March 12, 1941 — July 2, 2021
Edgewood — Willa M. Burco, 80, of Edgewood, died on Friday evening, July 2, 2021 at the Edgewood Convalescent Home.
Willa Mae Destival was born on March 12, 1941, in a car on the way to the Independence hospital, to Doras “Doc” & Rosa (Thurn) Destival. She attended country school and high school in Stanley and graduated from Oelwein in 1959. Willa graduated from the Paris School of Cosmetology in Cedar Rapids. Marriage: Feb. 28 1962 to Jerald Lee Burco at The Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple later divorced
Survivors: daughter: Carmen (Scott) Dreyer; son: Darin (Nicole); four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a brother and sister, a niece and nephews.
There will be a private family visitation and funeral at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Interment: Hazleton (Fontana) Cemetery, Hazleton.
A memorial fund has been established for the Buchanan County Animal Shelter in Hazleton and the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo.
Condolences may be directed to: Carmen Dreyer, 18244 Domino Road, Elkader, Iowa 52043.
