The Williams Center for the Arts has received a grant from the Fayette County Community Foundation in the amount of $5,448. This grant was awarded under the Arts and Culture portion of the application. The funds will be used to replace the ramp leading onto the stage from the north hallway and the sealing of the existing stage floor.
The Williams Center was one of 15 area non-profit organizations to receive funding for various community projects. The total amount of funds distributed in this grant cycle exceeded $98,000. Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee of volunteers.
Over the past two decades the Williams Center has received funding for replacement of the stage floor, a loop hearing system, underwriting programming, lighting, stage curtain replacement, and updating sound equipment. This grant will enable the Center to replace the ramp leading from the north stage entrance to the stage floor. The existing ramp was built as a temporary ramp in 2002. The replacement ramp meets the Americans With Disabilities Act specifications.
Two years ago, the Williams Center stage floor was replaced, and a temporary sealant was applied. This grant will enable the completion of the sealant to the stage.
Doug McFarlane, Williams Center Director, expressed appreciation to the Fayette County Community Foundation for their support over the past two decades and a special thank you for this grant.