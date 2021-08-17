Williams Center kicks off concert season with The Boy Band Night

The Williams Center for the Arts will kick off its 2021-22 Concert Series at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, with The Boy Band Night.
Bandmates intermesh close harmony, a capella sequences and high energy choreography to recreate the popular boy bands of the 1980’s and 90’s, including Backstreet Boys, N’SYNC, New Kids On The Block, One Direction, the Jonas Brothers and more.
The Boy Band Night (TBBN) was created by Kenny Braasch and Glenn Hudy in 2014 at a Starbucks in Oak Lawn, Illinois. The two hand-picked the rest of the band members and worked for a year to get the act ready for live shows.
Being a boy band cover band means studying the melodies, harmonies and lyrics of many songs in the repertoires of the popular boy bands, along with the signature moves that are as individual as the songs themselves.
TBBN is a group of top-tier musicians that bring a musical and visual experience to their audiences, with note-for-note representations of favorite songs accompanied by the trademark choreography.
The Boy Band Night is
the first of five concerts for this season at the Williams Center for the Arts. Other scheduled shows include “Shades of Bublé,” Sept. 18; “Simply Queen,” Oct. 9; “ABBAmania with special guest tribute to Cher,” March 5; and “Willie, Waylon and Johnny Cash — The Highwaymen/Live Musical Tribute,” April 9.
Season membership for this year is $165 and may be purchased at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 6 S. Frederick Ave., 283-1105; the Williams Wellness Center, 283-2132; or online at www.williamscenterforthearts.com. Single (non-season) tickets are $35 per performance.