The Williams Center for the Arts in Oelwein will kick off its 19th season of performances with country legend Leroy Van Dyke, on Saturday, Aug. 24. The performance begins at 7 p.m.
Van Dyke is the author/composer of the hit songs “The Auctioneer” and “Walk On By.” He also starred in the movie, “What Am I Bid?” He is known around the world as an entertainer, recording artist, radio and television star, actor, auctioneer, and veteran of the Nevada circuit.
Van Dyke has recorded more than 500 songs and likely holds the record for most repeat-performance bookings of any working country music entertainer. He has worked 40 to 70 fairs per year for more than five decades, in addition to a variety of other engagements.
He was born on a farm in rural Pettis County, Missouri, without the amenities of running water and electricity. He excelled in high school at Sedalia, where he ranked third in a class of 180 graduates.
For all of his success in the music industry, his initial career interests turned toward agriculture and writing. Van Dyke graduated from the University of Missouri with a dual major in animal husbandry and journalism, and a minor in speech, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture.
After serving as a special agent in the US Army Counter-Intelligence Corps, in Korea, Van Dyke was catapulted into show business while working as a journalist, when his self-penned “The Auctioneer” recording went a million-plus sales just weeks after its release.
He then joined Red Foley’s ABC-TV Network “Ozark Jubilee” in Springfield, Missouri, as a regular member, and continued in that position for three years until the show left the air.
He again had a multi-million seller with “Walk On By,” a record that stayed on the charts 42 weeks, 19 of those in the number one position. Van Dyke then moved to Nashville, and became a regular member of the Grand Ole Opry.
Longtime country music fans may remember Van Dyke as the co-host of “Country Crossroads,” the most widely syndicated show in radio history. He hosted his own syndicated television series, “The Leroy Van Dyke Show.”
His peers consider Van Dyke as the entertainer who put professionalism in country music. Known as a trailblazer, he was the first to bring a country music show to “The Strip” in Las Vegas, and to Bourbon Street in New Orleans, and the only country music performer to ever open a show for Marilyn Monroe.
Van Dyke is a 2001 inductee into the North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame.
Tickets for the Leroy Van Dyke show are available at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office (319-283-1105), the Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2312), or on-line at www.williamscenterforthearts.com. Ticket prices are $25 for adults in advance, and $30 for adults at the ticket window the evening of the concert. All students in the Oelwein Community School District and the Sacred Heart Elementary School are admitted free of charge.