The Williams Center for the Arts announces that season tickets are now available for everyone. The cost of $165 admits the season member to all five concerts in the 2021-2022 Artist Series. Season ticket holders can also select their permanent seat.
Williams Center for the Arts Director Doug McFarlane says the five shows in this season’s line-up will bring some of the finest talents to the Oelwein stage, with a good mix of music and entertainment genre.
After being dark for more than a year, the Williams Center stage is ready to welcome these shows and the variety they bring. There will be something for everyone this season.
There are tickets available for each event. The events of the 2021-2022 season and brief descriptions of the shows include:
Saturday, Aug. 28 – Boy Band Night
All the hits, all the moves — from Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, NKOTB, One Direction, the Jonas Brothers, and more. These top-tier musicians bring a musical and visual experience with note-for-note representations of favorite songs accompanied by the signature choreography.
Saturday, Sept. 18 – Shades of Bublé
Enjoy three voices singing incredible songs like “Feeling Good,” “Moondance,” “Come Fly with Me,” “Home,” “Fever,” “Save the Last Dance for Me,” and many more Michael Bublé songs. The three-man tribute to Michael Bublé brings the swinging standards and pop hits of Bublé to the stage in an unforgettable high-energy concert event.
Saturday, Oct. 9 – Simply Queen
Simply Queen is a world-class rock band. They have headlined theatre and outdoor shows to audiences all over the United States and Canada. The band is fronted by Freddie Mercury impersonator extraordinaire Rick Rock. Simply Queen performs the iconic songs that made Queen one of the most legendary rock bands of all time. Queen was noted for such songs as: “Someone to Love,” “We Are the Champions,” “We Will Rock You,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” They recreate the grand scope of Queen’s live shows.
Saturday, March 5 – ABBAMANIA
with special guest Tribute to Cher
Abbamania is the world’s number one production of ABBA. With amazing vocals, look, and authentic costumes, Abbamania and their all-Canadian cast recreate ABBA in concert. Every song is done note for note, exactly as they were recorded. They have been touring for 18 years and the only ABBA production to perform for the cast of Mamma Mia. Abbamania performs all the songs from both ABBA movies and features Cher performing some of the ABBA hits. Do not miss this amazing production! Famous titles that ABBA is known for include: “Mama Mia,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Waterloo,” “Does Your Mother Know?” “The Winner Takes it All,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme a Man After Midnight,” “Dancing Queen,” and others.
Saturday, April 9 – Willie, Waylon and Johnny Cash…
The Highwaymen/Live “A Musical Tribute”
Michael Moore will portray Willie Nelson, August Manley will portray Waylon Jennings and Clifford Wright will portray Johnny Cash. Songs which were made famous by this trio include: “Luckenbach Texas,” “Mamas Don’t let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys,” “Help Me Make it Through the Night,” “On the Road Again,” “Boy Named Sue,” “Ragged Old Flag,” “I Still Miss Someone,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Dukes of Hazard – Good Ole Boys,” “Loving Her Was Easier,” and “Me and Bobby McGee.”
Tickets to individual concerts are available for $35 each. They can be purchased at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Office (319-283-1105), the Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2312) or online at www.williamscenterforthearts.com. For further information call the Williams Center for the Arts at 319-283-6616 and leave a message.