The Williams Center for the Arts will present “The Everly Brothers Experience,” featuring the ZMED Brothers at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Zachary and Dylan Zmed, along with their partner and drummer Burleigh Drummond, have since 2016 celebrated the music and history of the Everly Brothers.
The Everly Brothers, Don and Phil, spent most of their formative years in Shenandoah, Iowa. At ages 6 and 8 they performed professionally on KMA radio on their parents’ radio show. Soon they were so popular they were playing five mornings a week.
This Everly Family Radio Show years were among the important reasons why Don and Phil were, “a cut above the rest,” as producer and guitarist Chet Atkins had referred to them.
The Everly Brothers split up and in 1976, and in 1986, the Brothers reunited. Their career lasted over half a century. They recorded 21 studio albums, sold more than 60 million records world wide, had more than 30 Billboard Top 100 Singles.
Some of the songs that are iconic to the Everly Brothers have become standard in the “Everly Brothers Experience,” concert: “Bye Bye Love”, “All I Have To Do Is Dream”, “Wake Up Little Susie”, “Bird Dog”, “Devoted To You”, and “Love Hurts.”
“The music of the 50’s and 60’s are nostalgic for us,” they say on their website theeverlybrothersexperience.com. “Our parents raised us all on it, and we feel that the Everly’s contribution is greatly overlooked, especially by younger generations.
“Our aim is not to impersonate but to do our best in honoring the aesthetics of their iconic sound and in honoring the important role they played in pioneering the rock n’ roll movement, all while having a little fun sharing our own personal story.”
The brothers are the children of actor and singer Adrian Zmed, known for his role as Officer Vince Romano on the television show “T.J. Hooker.” Their mother, Barbara, is a second grade teacher in a suburb of Los Angeles.
Tickets to the “Everly Brothers Experience,” can be purchased at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Office (319-283-1105), the Williams Wellness Center (319-233-2313), or ordered on line at www.williamscenterforthearts.com.
Cost of the tickets is $25 for adults in advance and $30 for adults at the door. Oelwein Community School District and Sacred Heart School students are admitted free.
Additional information can be obtained at the Williams Center for the Arts office (319-283-6616), and leave a message.