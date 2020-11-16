Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Williams Wellness Center in Oelwein remains open 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 3-7 p.m. Sunday. Staff is cleaning every two hours they are open as they have been both before the spring shutdown and since reopening. Gym-goers continue to be asked to spray down the machines after each use. The 24-hour access for members has also been reinstated.

 
 
 
 

Tags