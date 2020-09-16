Wings East Street Improvement Project progressing

OELWEIN — Lodge Construction, Inc. of Clarksville continues its work on the Wings East Pavement Improvements Project in the area of 12th and 13th Avenues Northeast including the northernmost connecting street, Third Street.
Fox Engineering recommended the firm as the lowest bidder on the $462,000 project, coming in 4.3% below the engineer’s opinion. City Council approved the contract at the June 8 City Council meeting.
The scope of the project includes a 3.5-inch hot mix asphalt overlay on portions of 12th and 13th Avenues, and Second and Third Streets Northeast, along with a full depth PCC replacement for portions of Third Street and 13th Avenue. Pavement removal and driveway and sidewalk replacements will also be accomplished.
Work began shortly after the July 4 holiday, and although the project has seen some setbacks due to a work-related fatality at the site on Aug. 5, and a week of rainy weather, much progress can be seen. Third Street has been replaced and will need one more overlay.
This week, workers are laying the storm sewer in the lower portion of 13th Avenue after removing all of the old concrete street. Over on 12th Avenue at the lower portion, broken concrete was removed where the street had been closed to traffic for more than a year, and a temporary gravel route is in place since 13th is currently closed off. Eventually, plans are to create a cul-de-sac at the problem area on 12th Avenue, closing it off for through traffic and adding storm drains and grassy area to ease water erosion.
Final portions of the project will include topsoil and seeding. Original target completion date was prior to Thanksgiving. At this time, the city has not received any extension requests, so the project is still determined to be on schedule.