Approximately 35 residents from the Wings East Addition attended Tuesday night’s City Council work session on road improvements for a failed portion of 12th Avenue NE between Second and Third Street.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger told the residents that nothing has been decided as far as work or assessments and the Council is seeking direction on this project. He reviewed possibilities that had been previously discussed including concrete patch repair, $980,000, pavement replacement, $1.4 million, complete replacement, $1.8 million, and tax assessments that would be levied on each property owner.
Mulfinger said assessments would be based on property frontage and according to state code, cannot be higher than 25 percent of the value of the home.
One of the residents said all of their properties saw an increase in taxes this last year due to a state mandated increase. She said there is no way anyone in the neighborhood can afford that kind of extra tax burden.
Resident Chuck Geilenfeld asked the Council to be reasonable in their decisions on this issue.
“Put yourselves in our position. Could you afford it? I don’t think anyone could. If you’re talking $10,000 assessment stretched out over 10 years, then that could be workable, but please, let’s be reasonable about this,” he said.
“This neighborhood has streets that can never be replaced again with the current tax structure in place. The same is true throughout the city,” Mulfinger said. “In order to replace the same streets, a tax assessment must take place. If no assessment takes place, then the layout of the streets must be changed.”
Mulfinger introduced a couple of new options that seemed to be met with more acceptance. The first was to permanently close off the failed section of street and take it out, replacing it with green space, a cul-de-sac to the south and curb and gutter to the north. There would be better natural drainage with this option. Mulfinger said if a street is removed it’s not considered an improvement so there would be no tax assessment on that portion of the project.
The second option was to use funds the Council had dedicated toward City Hall before they pushed off the City Hall renovation. Those funds amounted to $645,000. Mulfinger said the Council could work on options based on that figure, and that would mean no chance of fixing up City Hall at all, but it would help in assessments.
Councilwoman LouAnn Milks asked for feedback on permanently closing the street. Several in the audience said it would not be a burden since that portion of 12th Avenue has been closed for the past two years and they are used to driving around the block to get to their homes. One person said what he didn’t like was people driving down the street and finding it closed, then turning around in his driveway. Milks thought signage could take care of that problem.
Councilman Warren Fisk said, “Whatever we do here now, sets a pattern for the future of the rest of the town.” He added that there is a lot of street work needed all over Oelwein.
Geilenfeld suggested the Council create a solid plan to set aside funds for street improvement projects over the long run that would help keep assessments from getting out of reach.
After more discussion, the general consensus was for the Council to use the $645,000 figure as its base for options on fixing the 12th Avenue NE problem.
Work also needs to be done on 13th Avenue NE, and that will be up for discussion at another work session not yet scheduled.