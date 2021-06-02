Wings Park Elementary was being prepared for asbestos removal and laying of the foundation slab on Tuesday.
Classroom contents were moved last week to Parkside and Sacred Heart schools, where students will attend during construction.
In back of the building, foundation form work and grade work in preparation to pour the slabs was under way Tuesday, said Jeff Smyser, site superintendent with Boyd Jones.
Asbestos contractors arrived Tuesday and were scheduled to start abatement on Wednesday, Smyser said.
Abatement will take two weeks, then contractors will start demolishing the interior.
The expected completion date was moved back for Wings Park due to a steel delivery issue. Completion is now targeted for March 2022, the Oelwein School Board learned at the May 17 meeting.
The Wings Park renovation was packaged in with a refresh at Oelwein High School totaling $10.82 million with base and alternates.
The total project cost detailed estimate the Oelwein School Board accepted in March was $12.05 million including some $600,000 in architecture fees already paid by then. There were no new taxes. Rather, the district bonded against expected sales tax revenue with a 14-year payback.