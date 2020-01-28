”Every time you smile at someone, it’s an act of kindness.”
Wings Park Elementary and Little Husky Learning Center students began the week with quotes about kindness such as this one from Mother Teresa.
It was part of The Great Kindness Challenge, in which students have pledged to perform as many kind deeds as possible. Each class, grades K-4, was challenged to perform 100 acts of kindness, and will log when they see kindness done.
“Research definitely shows positivity is going to improve attitudes about life and school,” said Barb Winter, who teaches elementary life skills and coordinates at-risk programming.
Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore signed a proclamation announcing the special week among Wings Park students on Friday.
The Great Kindness Challenge was launched in 2011 by Kids for Peace, a global nonprofit based in Carlsbad, California. Last year, the challenge was accepted in the 50 United States and 115 countries, by 13.1 million students who performed over 650 million acts of kindness.
As for clothing themes, today, educators challenged students to “save the day with kindness” as students dressed as superheroes. Wednesday they are to “be spotted being kind,” and students will don spots or polka dots. Thursday is “color the day with kindness,” and classes will plan to wear the same chosen color. Friday is “team kindness,” themed with the school colors, purple and gold.
As they have done since early this school year, classrooms will continue to meet with their “kindness pal” classroom wherein students are paired one-to-one with a student from an older or younger grade.
This week also dovetails with yearlong anti-bullying education the school effects through Character Counts.
“I’m sure teachers will point out that inclusion is important,” Winter said. “You don’t have to like everybody, but you have to be kind to everybody.”
And it will lead well into February, when educators focus on discussing friendships, she said.