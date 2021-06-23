The Oelwein School Board on Monday approved a purchasing agreement for Wings Park Elementary playground equipment and surfacing, as planned in the school’s remodel.
For an age “4-6 play area,” playground provider AB Creative of De Soto, Kansas, quoted $166,320 for the lower-priced of two options. For a “6-12 play area,” the company proposed a cost of $198,708.
Federal coronavirus relief funds from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief portions of various federal appropriation laws are being used.
“Our school district’s using ESSER II and III funds for the playground replacement,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said of Wings Park Elementary in noting a precedent for seeking to use the same funding stream for a Little Husky playground for ages 2 to 4.
Ehn presented posters of the renderings from AB Creative, including for the Wings Park playground equipment.
The bid includes a synthetic turf surface and 2-inch foam pad underneath that Ehn said is supposed to be maintenance-free for 20 years.
The board also approved Monday:
• a trip to “The Music Man” musical at the Chanhassen (Minnesota) Dinner Theatre for six students and two directors. Board member Julie Williams discussed the trip and mentioned “The Music Man” is in contention for the fall production, and this trip is something to draw interest in the fall musical.
• purchasing from Nystrom Education a Social Studies Curriculum for levels K-4 and 5-8, with the two quotes totaling $68,051.20.
Jill Kelly, who has a role in the curriculum through the Teacher Leadership program, presented to the Oelwein School Board at the May regular meeting. Basically as the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) focus has increased, to save class time, the English language arts and social studies curriculums will be merged to have students reading grade-level appropriate social studies material in English class.
Ehn, who has a background teaching social studies, recommended this particular curriculum based on his review of it at the May meeting.
Ehn told the Daily Register when asked that the recent Iowa law banning teaching of “critical race theory” had no effect on the new social studies curriculum chosen.