The Oelwein boys bowling team could have a break-though year. The Huskies have five seniors and a State qualifier returning.
“We came very close to make State as a team last season, and I think it lit a fire under them, said coach Keith Juchem.
Sophomore Austin Espe was the lone Husky bowler to qualify for State last season.
Returning seniors are Jestin Espe, Storm Schmidtke, Devon Pint, Collin Ricchio and Austin Hoover.
“One of our biggest strengths is that each player cares about one another,” Juchem said. “They are quick to lend a helping hand at any given moment. They want to see each other improve and become more constant bowlers. I feel the team is taking practice a lot more seriously than last season.”
Newcomers to the team looking to make an impact are freshmen Brandon Hoover, Vincent Potter and Selah Hadley.
Rounding out the roster are juniors Sebastian Abernathy, Noah Gross, Colton Heinrichs and Caden Penhollow; and sophomores Tyrone Armstead, Austin Schoultz and Jamarcus Washington.
A key for the Huskies this season will be picking up spares.
“Spare shooting is an area of concern,” Juchem said. “It is an area that always needs work in every level of the game. I feel the pressure that comes with spare shooting is also a concern. It is a lot easier if all the pins fall on the first shoot.
“When the game’s on the line and we need every pin, that’s where I hope all of our drills from practice will come in handy.”
The Huskies are beginning their season with matches against tough teams in Waverly-Shell Rock and Decorah. Waverly beat Oelwein on Friday, 2,875-2,642 at Bowlaway Lanes in
New Hampton.
Oelwein’s total pins score, however, is within the top 20 scores in the state so far. It’s also only 129 pins shy of last season’s best performance when they put up 2,771 pins on Feb. 7 at Viper Lanes against Columbus Catholic.
UP NEXT: The Huskies will host Decorah at Viper Lanes in Oelwein at 4 p.m. Friday.