Nationwide, more than 55 million people will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according the AAA 2019 holiday travel forecast. In the Midwest, they could be moving slow, or would be better staying put.
“Be aware that hazardous travel is looking likely for parts of the Upper Midwest before Thanksgiving,” said a news release from the La Crosse, Wis., office of the National Weather Service. “A storm system will bring accumulating snow to the area from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Exact snowfall amounts are still to be determined. Strong north winds, with gusts to 40 mph, will develop Wednesday as well.
“We urge you to keep a close eye on the latest forecast and be prepared that you may encounter wintry conditions if planning to travel.”
Accumulation of six inches or more is possible in some areas. Although northeast Iowa is specified as a likely recipient, the weather service’s Winter Storm Watch issued Sunday, includes counties north and west of Bremer, Chickasaw, Winneshiek, Fayette and Clayton.
That does not mean the Oelwein area is in the clear. Freezing rain and snow are in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wednesday is likely to be the heaviest travel day on the nation’s roads, according to the AAA forecast, which expects to see at 2.8% increase over last year. At 49.3 million, that would be the most since 2006.
Caution on the roads is warranted even without the warnings about poor weather. Iowa is on pace to exceed the number of traffic fatalities, according the the count maintained by the Iowa Department of Transportation. As of Friday, there have been 286 fatalities, which is an increase of six over last year.