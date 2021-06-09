WINTHROP — A 91-year-old Winthrop man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Sunday evening west of town.
At about 6:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2600 block of 220th Street. A 2020 Ford F150 operated by Donald Reck, of Winthrop, had been traveling westbound on 220th Street when the pickup left the roadway to the north and entered the ditch, striking an embankment and coming to rest in a creek bed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Reck was removed from the vehicle by emergency personnel and transported to Buchanan County Health Center where he was pronounced dead.
A funeral service for Reck will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. Visitation will be at the church from 4-7 p.m. Thursday and one hour before Friday’s service.
Reck is survived by three children, seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Winthrop Fire Department, Independence Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service, Lifeguard Air Ambulance and the Department of Natural Resources. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
As of Wednesday morning, Iowa has experienced 121 traffic fatalities so far this year. That exceeds the year-to-date totals each of the past four years.