FAIRBANK — The Class 1A No. 2-ranked Wapsie Valley Warriors rallied but could not keep Class 2A No. 3 Dike-New Hartford from slipping past them on Tuesday, falling in three sets (14-25, 9-25, 11-25).
Sydney Matthias led the Warriors in assists with 12 out of their 14 on the night, averaging four per set (to D-NH’s Madelyn Norton’s 33 assists in the match). Wapsie had a 14-kill effort out of 110 attempts. D-NH had 44 out of 90.
Per set this season, Wapsie has averaged 23.9 assists per game, and the same on kills (23.9).
“D-NH are a perennial power,” Wapsie head coach Heather Robinson said. “They are a well-oiled machine and they have options and they have height. As maybe not as tall of a team, we have to be smarter and we have to be strong with what we choose to do with the ball. The girls played tough tonight.”
Kalvyn Rosengarten led the Warriors in blocks with two on the night (to D-NH’s Ellie Knock’s 11 overall). This season Wapsie is averaging 4.5 blocks per game.
Meanwhile the Warrirors had 56 digs -- an average of 18.7 digs per set — led by Emma Jones with 15 followed by Lydia Imbrogno (13), Brylee Bellis (9), Matthias (8), Hannah Knight (6), Becca Platte (3), Reagan Barnes (1) and Anna Curley (1) — to the Wolverines’ 72.
“We focus on competing, and I think we did that tonight, the biggest thing we need to work on is finding and terminating the ball (meaning) finding the kill, and finding where the defense is not, and just run our offense and keep moving the ball around,” Robinson said.
This season, Wapsie is 93% on serve efficacy.
“Strengths are in our serving — we usually have quite a few aces,” Robinson said.
“(Middle hitters) Kalvyn (Rosengarten) and Lydia (Imbrogno) can usually take care of the ball, and even my little outside (hitter), Hannah (Knight).”
Imbrogno and Bellis are leading serve aces with 29 each this season followed by 23 from sophomore defensive specialist Jones and 19 each from Knight and Rosengarten.
Rosengarten and Imbrogno are leading the team in kills with 135 and 134, respectively, on the season, followed by Knight with 89.
“The score doesn’t represent I think at all how we played,” Robinson said of Tuesday. “We rallied with them. It was a tough match. Just need to work on terminating the ball. Very proud of the girls.”
The Warrior student-section dressed mostly in rose for a pink-out Tuesday as October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.
“Our student section is awesome,” Robinson said, speaking to the “Wapsie Valley family” spirit. “Every night they come out, they have a theme. They’ve done a wig-out, a neon-out. Every away game they follow us.”
The Warriors fell to 15-5 and are 20th in Class 1A according to Varsity Bound leaderboards. The Wolverines improved to 20-3 for fifth in 2A on Varsity Bound.
UP NEXT: The Warrior varsity girls will host Hudson at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Monday, Oct. 12, they head to Wartburg for a Columbus Day triangular against Don Bosco (7:30 p.m.) and Tripoli (9 p.m.). On Thursday, Oct. 15, they will take on ninth-ranked in Class 2A Sumner-Fredericksburg in Sumner at 7:30 p.m.