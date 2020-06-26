Nearly two years to the day of a fatal traffic incident that claimed the life of a Maynard teen, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the case.
Late Friday, the day before the annual memorial ride for Kaiden Estling, Sheriff Marty Fisher announced the arrest of Kelli Jo Michael, 26, of Des Moines. Michael is being charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving a Class C felony, and leaving the scene of an accident which resulted in a death, a Class D felony.
The charges are the result of a two-year investigation into an accident on June 28, 2018, in which Kaiden Estling, 14, was driving a moped southbound along Highway 150, when he was struck by a vehicle approximately two and one-half miles south of Fayette. The driver fled the scene. Rescue personnel made multiple life-saving attempts, but Estling was pronounced dead at the scene.
Michael is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond. The Des Moines Police Department assisted the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office in this arrest.
The Estling family has asked for privacy as they process this long-awaited closure of the case.