The first Party in the Park Summer Series for 2021 will be held this Thursday, June 10 from 5-8 p.m. at Plaza Park in downtown Oelwein. It promises to be a fun outing for families and friends after missing an entire summer series in 2020 due to the pandemic. Also because of the pandemic, the 2020 Woman of the Year event was cancelled. However, sponsors OCAD and the Oelwein Daily Register did not want the four women nominated last year to escape the recognition they deserve, so this first Party in the Park will include the announcement of the 2020 Woman of the Year.
Last year’s candidates were Sheila Bryan, Barbara Rundle, Sarah Scheel and Peggy Sherrets. Here is a little information on these four candidates, each a special woman in her own right.
Sheila Bryan and husband Greg lived in Westgate 30 years before moving to Oelwein about 10 years ago. Since moving to Oelwein, Sheila, who is retired from the U.S. Postal Service, has given a lot of her free time to volunteering and getting to know people in the community. She is an OCAD Ambassador and member of the Positively Oelwein committee where she is involved in promoting businesses with Ambassador visits, and neighborhoods with monthly Spiffy Awards and other beautification projects.
Among Sheila’s favorite volunteer areas are as a member of RSVP at the Little Husky Learning Center with kindergarten classes the past 10 years, and assisting staff at the Buchanan County Animal Shelter with fundraisers and animal care since its beginning in 2012.
She is also active in The Sorority Sisters, Tuesday Tourists, Friends of MercyOne, Council of Churches, Community Kitchen Cupboard volunteer, and Hickory Grove Women’s Golf, as well as in projects with Christ United Presbyterian Church.
Sheila says Oelwein is a friendly and caring place, a progressive town with many people sharing a positive attitude that she is proud to call home.
Barbara Rundle simply loves people. She moved to Oelwein from Decorah in 1958 and has been married to husband Wallace for 58 years. As a couple, they have been involved in the town’s hosting of RAGBRAI, Fire Department activities, Oelwein Ambassadors, and as members of the Oelwein Celebration Committee, as well site managers of Kartay Apartment Management for 25 years and Oelwein Senior Housing Corporation for 30 years.
Barbara began involvement with the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, now Friends of MercyOne, 29 years ago and has served as its secretary 28 years and Card Chair. She is a 50-year member of Sacred Heart Church and in church choir 40 years. In addition, she is a member of Catholic Daughters, serving as financial secretary six years and card chair, Rosary Society, and jumped at the chance to be part of Olde Tyme Christmas at its inception and every year since.
Barbara says she tries to help wherever she sees a need, loves knowing the people of Oelwein and the feeling of being home.
Sarah Scheel is a friendly and supportive member of the Oelwein community. She is owner of Lumber Ridge Home Source, a commitment to the community in the business sector.
Sarah is active as a volunteer on the Oelwein Area United Way Board and has helped with fundraisers for UW for several years. She serves on the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Board and is an OCAD Ambassador helping to promote local businesses. Sarah is also on the Party in the Park Committee, working to help bring family-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy. As an active member of the Oelwein Trails Committee, Sarah helps with the planning and execution of new biking/walking trails to promote healthy outdoor activities for families and visitors to Oelwein.
Sarah says she loves the people in the community and that they all strive for the growth and friendliness of Oelwein. She says her determination is what motivates her to get things done and she loves to help people.
Peggy Sherrets is a huge cheerleader for Oelwein. She has made a positive impact on the community as a former mayor and councilperson, thinking outside the box for ideas to better the city. She is proud of serving on the United Way Board for several years and helping with fundraisers to support agencies that in turn help local residents. She continues to be involved as a volunteer for Oelwein Chamber and Area Development for their Easter Basket, Ladies Night Out and Santa treat bags projects, among other activities and events.
Peggy is also active in the Oelwein American Legion where she helps organize events and can often be found among the servers or bussing tables at various breakfast and supper fundraisers.
Kids and adults are enjoying summer fun at the Oelwein Family Aquatic Center because of Peggy’s determination to get the pool open despite low lifeguard applicants. After repeated requests to the City Council to improve lifeguard wages, she was successful, and filled the employee roster so the pool could open for the season.
Peggy says Oelwein is positively growing and has taken great strides in that direction in the past few years. She gladly shares her love for Oelwein with those around her and can be counted on to lend assistance with projects where help is needed.
That concludes a synopsis of the four candidates, each of whom is deserving of the Woman of the Year recognition. Announcement of the 2020 Woman of the Year will take place at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10 during Party at the Park.