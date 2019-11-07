INDEPENDENCE — Three young women from Waterloo have been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for their parts in a robbery of the Independence Walmart.
A fourth Waterloo woman was fined and placed on probation.
Nineteen-year-olds Jasmine Nicole Donald, Kaila Marie Johnson and Naviea Jeanne Steele pleaded guilty in Buchanan County District Court to second-degree robbery, a class C felony. They must serve five years before being eligible for parole and pay a $1,000 fine plus 35 surcharge, according to the Buchanan County Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors say the women entered the Independence Walmart Jan. 21 with the intent to shoplift.
According to court documents, Johnson sprayed a 60-year-old Walmart employee with pepper spray just prior to Donald attempting to exit with a cart full of unpurchased items — personal hygiene items, flat irons, clothing items, and a BB gun. The sprayed employee, however, grabbed the cart and Donald fled.
Donald was arrested the following day in Waterloo after spraying employees with pepper spray at a Hy-Vee store when confronted about shoplifting, a criminal complaint says.
Jalissa Marlene Simmons, 28, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact for assisting the others in fleeing from Walmart in an automobile. She was given a suspended two-year prison sentence, placed on supervised probation for two years and must pay a fine of $625 fine plus 35% surcharge.
A warrant remains outstanding for Daniya Hardy, 16, of Waterloo.