The long-awaited street repair project along 12th Avenue Northeast in the Wings East Addition was halted Wednesday following a fatal construction accident.
Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said he was notified at approximately 1:30 p.m. that an accident causing a death occurred shortly after 1 p.m. involving a skid-loader and a member of the crew with Lodge Construction, Inc. of Clarksville, which is the general contractor for the street improvement project.
The accident is being investigated and no other details are available at this time.
"It is a sad day for Oelwein. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and workers involved in this tragedy," Mulfinger said.