GREENE — Dawson Schmit was Wapsie Valley’s highest finisher on Saturday at the at the Doug Trees Bearcat Invitational at North Butler High School. Schmit pinned West Fork’s Kale Peterson at 5:57 of the third-place match for the 106-pound weight class.
The Warriors also collected finishes between fourth and sixth.
Schmit opened the tournament by pinning Belmond-Klemme’s Taylor Nelson at 1:29 and winning by technical fall, 18-2 at 5:41, over Tipton’s Tristin Sorgenfrey. BCLUW’s Carter Kolthoff knocked Schmit into the consolation bracket with a 13-5 major decision. Schmit earned his way to the third-place match by pinning Wilton’s Gage Oien at 3:15 p.m.
At 132, Wapsie Valley’s Cannon Joerger placed fifth. He lost to North Linn’s Blaine Baumgartner by fall in 59 seconds, then pinned Tipton’s Kaleb Mesick at 5:13, and was pinned by Lake Mills’ Alex Beaty at 4:51. West Fork’s Kaden Petersen pinned Joerger at 1:29 in the fifth-place match.
At 138, Wapsie-Valley’s Reese Welcher placed fourth. He won by pin over Postville’s Shawn Avitan at 1:12, North Butler’s Isaac Backer at 3:06, and BCLUW’s Logan Aicher by 12-2 major decision. North Linn’s Heath Moyer won by 9-2 decision over Welcher and was pinned at 3:59 by Nashua-Plainfield’s McKade Munn.
At 145, Wapsie Valley’s Brady Benning placed sixth. He pinned Belmond-Klemme’s Bryson Warren at 1:11. Tipton’s Kaleb Nerem pinned Benning at 3:05, and North Butler’s Teryn Joebgen won by a 15-0 technical fall. In the fifth-place match, Nerem won by 9-1 decision over Bennin.
At 152, Wapsie Valley’s Tylen Hirsch placed sixth. He pinned North Linn’s Dawson Sanderson at 3:15. He lost to North Butler’s Cole Negen by a 7-0 decision, to Lake Mills’ Casey Hanson by fall at 3:20, and Wilton’s Kaden Shirk by fall at 2:24. In the fifth-place match Negen won by a 7-0 decision over Hirsch.
Wapsie Valley’s Hunter Ackerman competed at 170, but did not win a match.
At 195, Wapsie Valley’s Keegon Brown placed fifth. Brown won by a 12-3 major decision over Postville’s Dorian Gutierrez and pinned North Butler’s David Crow at 2:25 in the fifth-place match. Brown has been pinned by Crow at 2:26, North Linn’s Nathan Rechkemmer in 49 seconds, and Wilton’s Johnathan Lilly at 2:16.