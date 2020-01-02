DECORAH — Decorah won the first dual match of its home triangular Thursday night, Jan.2, 51-24 over Oelwein.
The Huskies face Caledonia, Minnesota, in their second match.
Against Decorah, Oelwein gave up forfeits at the weights 106 and 113.
Three Huskies scored pins: Johnny Buehler over Decorah’s Cael Gulrud in 3:05 in the 170 match. Cooper Smock over Brandon Gulrud in 2:26 at 220; and Riley McKeeman over Caden Keck in 1:52 at 285.
Decorah won by pin at the weights 126, 132, 145, 152, 160 and 195.
Huskies winning by decision were Carsen Jeanes over Decorah’s Austin Wilkins, 3-2, at 120; Andrew Roete over Ben Wymer, 8-1, at 138
BOX SCORE
Decorah 51, Oelwein 24
106: Ashley Bjork (DECO) over (OELW) (For.) 113: Knute Hovden (DECO) over (OELW) (For.) 120: Carsen Jeanes (OELW) over Austin Wilkins (DECO) (Dec 3-2) 126: Lane Rolfs (DECO) over Luke Hamilton (OELW) (Fall 5:13) 132: Brady Stille (DECO) over Sojidin Gulmamadov (OELW) (Fall 3:27) 138: Andrew Roete (OELW) over Ben Wymer (DECO) (Dec 8-1) 145: Jackson Rolfs (DECO) over Leighton Patterson (OELW) (Fall 1:20) 152: Kyzer Engen (DECO) over Logan Cockerham (OELW) (Fall 3:13) 160: Nate Rolfs (DECO) over Austin Perry (OELW) (Fall 0:52) 170: Johnny Buehler (OELW) over Cael Gulrud (DECO) (Fall 3:05) 182: Elijah Mitchell (DECO) over Gage Voshell (OELW) (Dec 7-0) 195: Dawson Palmer (DECO) over Owen Rechkemmer (OELW) (Fall 0:24) 220: Cooper Smock (OELW) over Brandon Gulrud (DECO) (Fall 2:26) 285: Riley McKeeman (OELW) over Caden Keck (DECO) (Fall 1:52)