Area residents should get ready for a rumble or two at Oelwein City Park this Saturday, June 5, when Summer BREAKOUT professional wrestling coming to town for the Oelwein Celebration. Brought to the area by 3XWrestling and Oelwein Celebrations, this troupe of male and female professional wrestlers will be available for a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. at City Park and take the stage for bell time at 6 for two hours of the best 3XW Summer BREAKOUT wrestling in the area. There is $20 limited VIP seating and also free general admission behind the VIP seating area. Persons are advised to bring their own chairs. For VIP tickets, or any information regarding the weekend events, call 319-283-0473.
The 3XW Summer Breakout will feature former WWE superstar U-Gene Dinsmore. U-Gene made his WWE debut on the April 5, 2004 episode of Raw. U-Gene and William Regal won the WWE World Tag Team Championship Nov. 15, 2004.
The former WWE Superstar U-Gene (Nick Dinsmore) will go up again “Six Star Booty” JT Energy for the 3XW Pure Wrestling Championship.
Another wrestling matchup will be for the 3XW Heavyweight Championship featuring Conner Braxton vs. Xander Killen, current title holder with a belt to prove it.
In the singles match, Oelwein’s own Adam Love will go up against Justin Decent in an event that will surely draw upon the hometown crowd to cheer Love on to a victory.
The Tag Team match will see Flex Appeal (Austin Fouts and Tyler Jones) battle it out against American Bulldogs (“American Fury” Jon West and Maddog McDowell).
In the Women’s match, “Queen Bee” Brooke Valentine will go up against Valentina Loca. Everything is not all sweet and nice when these two ladies lock heads.
In another singles matchup, Brady A Dezire will wrestle “80s Icon” Donnie Peppercricket.
Then there will be the Triple Threat Match featuring The Brett Hadley vs. “Buns of Steel” Justin Fowler vs. half of the 3XW Tag Team Champion “Copperhead” Duke Cornell.
The 3XWrestling Summer BREAKOUT is being sponsored by Oelwein Liquor and Oelwein Celebrations, Inc.