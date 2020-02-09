INDEPENDENCE — Independence is sending eight wrestlers on to Districts in New Hampton next Saturday. The Mustangs qualified to advance by placing first or second at the Class 2A, Sectional 12 tournament held over the weekend in Independence.
Placing first in their respective weight classes were Christian Kremer (195), Cole Davis (170), Matthew Doyle (160), Isaiah Weber (126), and Carter Straw (120).
Placing second we’re Korver Hupke (220), Marcus Beatty (182) and Kale Wieland (106).
Wrestling begins Saturday at noon in New Hampton.