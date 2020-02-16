CENTER POINT — Jesup will send two wrestlers to the traditional State Tournament in Des Moines on Thursday.
Senior Carter Littlefield and junior Jerret Delagardelle each placed second in their respective weight classes, 113 and 145, at the Class 2A District 4 tournament on Saturday at Center Point-Urbana High School.
At 113, Center Point-Urbana junior Cole Whitehead, now with a season record of 38-1, pinned Littlefield (31-7) at 1:15 of the first-place match.
Littlefield won the second-place match over West Delaware’s Luke Farmer (22-13) by a 10-0 major decision.
At 145, West Delaware sophomore Jadyn Peyton (31-5) pinned Delagardelle (30-8) at 1:27 of their first-place match. There was no wrestleback challenger for second place. Delagardell had defeated Williamsburg sophomore Kam Royster (32-18) by a 7-2 decision in the semifinals.
West Delaware won the district team title with 208 points, followed by 2) Williamsburg with 65; 3) Mount Vernon 48; 4) Anamosa 40; 5) Mid-Prairie 33; 6) Center Point-Urbana 32; 7) Maquoketa 31; 8) Jesup 26.5; 9) Monticello 25; 10. Benton Community 22; 11. Vinton-Shellsburg 18; and 12) Wahlert-Dubuque 16.
UP NEXT
Littlefield will face Humboldt freshman Jase Goodell (26-11) in his first round match at State. Delagardelle will take on Solon sophomore Hayden Taylor (48-0).
The tournament begins at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena. Admission is $10