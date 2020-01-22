ARLINGTON — Starmont sophomore Bowen Munger has compiled 17 wins this season as a 145-pounder — not counting byes and forfeits. On Tuesday night, he proved he could be a force in the 138 weight class, and in doing that he opened the door for a teammate’s dramatic victory.
Starmont hosted a four-team meet on Tuesday and won one of its three duals. The Stars defeated Postville, 36-32. They lost to No. 10 Nashua-Plainfield, 15-65, and South Winneshiek, 32-42.
Munger won all three of his matches — a pin, a 13-point major decision and a 4-point decision. Replacing him at 145, Keegan McTaggart was pinned in his matches against Nashua-Plainfield (at 1:27) and South Winneshiek (3:44).
However, against Postville’s Wilson Perez, McTaggart found a way to win as he trailing 12-13 with seconds left on the clock.
Perez and McTaggart had wrestled a tight match throughout. It also was stopped multiple times to clean up bloody noses.
In the final period, McTaggart had managed a takedown and then maneuvered into a cradle hold with about 32 seconds left. Spectators leaped to their feet as he rocked Perez to his shoulders, twice, nearly pinning him. The near-fall points were enough for the 14-13 win and arrived as the buzzer sounded.
Also scoring victories for the Stars were:
• Kari German pinned Postville’s Khiaya Burns in 21 seconds of the 113 match.
• Skyler Jaster won a 6-2 decision over Postville’s Dorian Gutierrez.
• Dawson Zobac won a 3-2 decision over South Winneshiek’s Kaden Bullerman at 126.
• Henry Hayes scored a major 8-0 decision over South Winneshiek’s Chance Adam.
• 220: Louis Hamlett won a 5-2 decision over South Winneshiek’s Damon Meyer at 220.
BOX SCORES
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 65, STARMONT 15
120: Kaden Wilken (NP) over Zach Taylor (ST) (Fall 1:58)
126: Trey Nelson (NP) over Dawson Zobac (ST) (Fall 4:26)
132: Kyler Hackman (NP) over Henry Hayes (ST) (Fall 4:41)
138: Bowen Munger (ST) over McKade Munn (NP) (Dec 14-10)
145: Kollyn Lentz (NP) over Keegan McTaggart (ST) (Fall 1:27)
152: Noah Foelske (NP) by forfeit
160: Cael Brunner (NP) by forfeit
170: Derik Downing (NP) over Eli Elledge (ST) (TF 16-0 4:38)
182: Evan Kalainoff (NP) over Skyler Jaster (ST) (Fall 1:19)
195: Dalton Asche (NP) by forfeit
220: Louis Hamlett (ST) by forfeit
285: Ricky Garcia (ST) by forfeit
106: Garret Rinken (NP) over Lane German (ST) (Fall 0:50)
113: Kendrick Huck (NP) over Kari German (ST) (Fall 1:39)
STARMONT 36, POSTVILLE 32
106: Lane German (ST) by forfeit
113: Kari German (ST) over Khiaya Burns (PT) (Fall 0:21)
120: Riley Rankin (PT) over Taylor (ST) (Fall 0:30)
126: Tony Marroquin (PT) over Zobac (ST) (Dec 6-3)
132: Caleb Hughes (PT) over Hayes (ST) (TF 17-2 5:13)
138: Munger (ST) over Shawn Avitan (PT) (Fall 2:49)
145: McTaggart (ST) over Wilson Perez (PT) (Dec 14-13)
152: Favian Salgado (PT) by forfeit
160: Brian Schroeder (PT) by forfeit
170: Eli Elledge (ST) by forfeit
182: Double forfeit
195: Jaster (ST) over Dorian Gutierrez (PT) (Dec 6-2)
220: Hamlett (ST) by forfeit
285: Isaac Steffans (PT) over Garcia (ST) (Fall 1:28)
SOUTH WINNESHIEK 42, STARMONT 32
113: Ethan Maldonado (SW) over Taylor (ST) (Fall 0:59)
120: Kari German (ST) by forfeit
126: Zobac (ST) over Kaden Bullerman (SW) (Dec 3-2)
132: Hayes (ST) over Chance Adam (SW) (MD 8-0)
138: Munger (ST) over Lane Quandahl (SW) (MD 16-3)
145: Sam Conway (SW) over McTaggart (ST) (Fall 3:44)
152: Tony Greve (SW) by forfeit
160: Logan Hageman (SW) by forfeit
170: Zach Taylor (SW) over Eli Elledge (ST) (Fall 1:38)
182: Jaster (ST) by forfeit
195: Brayden Bodensteiner (SW) by forfeit
220: Hamlett (ST) over Damon Meyer (SW) (TB-1 5-2)
285: Ethan Timp (SW) over Garcia (ST) (Fall 1:39)
106: Lane German (ST) by forfeit