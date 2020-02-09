DECORAH - North Fayette Valley senior Joel Grimes advanced toward the State Tournament on Saturday by winning the 138-pound weight class at the Class 2A Section 11 tournament in Decorah.
He and four teammates who placed second in their weight classes qualified for District next Saturday.
Grimes, now 29-5 overall this season, won a 6-2 decision over Charles City junior Alec Staudt in the 138 first-place match.
The top two places at each weight qualify for Districts.
TigerHawks placing second were freshman Caden Kerr at 113, sophomore Braeden Ellis at 120, senior Levi Lauer at 126, and senior Kale Rodgers at 170.
In the first-place match for 113, Kerr, 13-6, was pinned in 54 seconds by Crestwood sophomore Carter Fousek, 33-2.
In the first-place match for 120, Ellis lost a 6-1 decision to Crestwood freshman Cole Butikofer, 29-15.
In the first-place match at 126, Crestwood senior Matthew Slifka, 26-12, won a 7-2 decision over Lauer, 26-12.
In the first-place match for 170, Charles City senior Elliott Sinnwell, 26-7, won a 9-2 decision over Rodgers, 30-9.
Other TigerHawks earned places, but won't advance to districts.
At 106, freshman Nick Koch, 31-8, captured third place with an 8-0 major decision over Charles City sophomore Jacob Vais 19-17.
At 132, Jesse Grimes, 21-20, placed fifth.
At 145, sophomore Derek Berger, 16-18, placed fifth.
At 152, junior Alex Streif, 31-13 placed fourth.
At 160, sophomore Gabe Erickson placed sixth.
At 182, Chase Cooley, 15-17, placed fourth.
At 195, senior Tanner Guyer, 20-7, pinned Crestwood junior Brendon Dixon, 10-28, at 3:32, in the third-place match.
At 220, Isaiah Corbin, 15-25, placed fourth.
At 285, junior Jackson Blue, 7-5, placed fourth.