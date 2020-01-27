CENTER POINT — Oelwein’s varsity wrestling team won three of four of its duals Saturday at Center Point-Urbana High School.
Oelwein defeated Mediapolis 42-25, Center Point-Urbana 48-36, and Wahlert Catholic of Dubuque 43-24.
The Huskies lost 79-0 to West Delaware, which is the No. 1-ranked Class 2A.
Oelwein’s Sojidin Gulmamadov at 132, Leighton Patterson at 145, and Gage Voshell at 195 each won by pin twice. Cooper Smock won two matches at 220, once by pin and the other by decision.
Other Huskies getting one pin apiece were Christian Stoler at 285, Owen Rechkemmer at 182, Riley McKeeman at 285, and Carsen Jeanes at 120.
UP NEXT
The Oelwein varsity wrestling team’s next action will be Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Northeast Iowa Conference Meet at Crestwood beginning at 10 a.m.
BOX SCORES
OELWEIN 42, MEDIAPOLIS 25
220: Keegan Akers (MD) over Cooper Smock (OL) (MD 9-0)
285: Christian Stoler (OL) over Jordan Anderson (MD) (Fall 0:36)
132: Quinten Aney (MD) over Sojidin Gulmamadov (OL) (Fall 5:26)
145: Leighton Patterson (OL) over Lucas Wagenbach (MD) (Fall 5:24)
152: Caden Benz (MD) over Austin Perry (OL) (Dec 6-4)
Forfeits — in favor of Oelwein at 120, 138, 160, 170 and 182; in favor of Mediapolis at 106 and 113; and Double forfeits at 195 and 126.
OELWEIN 48, CENTER POINT- URBANA 36
182: Owen Rechkemmer (OL) over Dan Jouanne (CU) (Fall 1:31)
195: Gage Voshell (OL) over Kaden Neal (CU) (Fall 0:13)
220: Cooper Smock (OL) over Cooper Lindaman (CU) (Fall 2:38)
285: Riley McKeeman (OL) over Henry Hingst (CU) (Fall 1:23)
120: Carsen Jeanes (OL) over Teegan Fuessley (CU) (Fall 1:53)
132: Sojidin Gulmamadov (OL) over Bryston Raue (CU) (Fall 4:21)
138: Keegan Scheeler (CU) over Andrew Roete (OL) (Fall 4:19)
145: Adam Hansen (CU) over Brady Mayen (OL) (Fall 1:10)
152: Leighton Patterson (OL) over Dylan Griswold (CU) (Fall 2:53)
160: Collin Hoskins (CU) over Austin Perry (OL) (Fall 0:48)
Forfeits — in favor of Oelwein at 170 and in favor of Center Point-Urbana at 106, 113 and 126.
OELWEIN 43, WAHLERT CATHOLIC 24
160: Gabe Anstoetter (WC) over Johnny Buehler (OL) (Fall 2:39)
195: Gage Voshell (OL) over Henry Tomecek (WC) (Fall 2:51)
220: Cooper Smock (OL) over Joseph Bahl (WC) (Dec 7-6)
285: Marik Dickson (WC) over Riley McKeeman (OL) (Fall 5:07)
132: Sojidin Gulmamadov (OL) over Diego Mejia Moreno (WC) (Fall 2:23)
138: Andrew Roete (OL) over Matthew Nachtman (WC) (Fall 1:43)
145: Leighton Patterson (OL) over Dustin Digman (WC) (MD 10-2)
152: Austin Perry (OL) over Colton Kisting (WC) (Fall 1:37)
Forfeits — in favor of Oelwein at 170 and 120; in favor of Wahlert at 182 and 113; and double forfeits at 106 and 126.
WEST DELAWARE 79, OELWEIN 0
Forfeits in favor of West Delaware at 195, 106, 113, 126
182: Second-ranked Jack Neuhaus (WD) over Gage Voshell (OL) (Fall 1:47)
220: Christian Nunley (WD) over Cooper Smock (OL) (MD 12-0)
285: Second-ranked Carson Petlon (WD) over Riley McKeeman (OL) (Fall 0:47)
120: Blake Engel (WD) over Carsen Jeanes (OL) (Dec 6-4)
132: Staveley Maury (WD) over Sojidin Gulmamadov (OL) (Fall 1:23)
138: Logan Peyton (WD) over Andrew Roete (OL) (Fall 2:32)
145: Fourth-ranked Jadyn Peyton (WD) over Leighton Patterson (OL) (Fall 2:44)
152: Will Ward (WD) over Austin Perry (OL) (Fall 1:42)
160: Fourth-ranked Cael Meyer (WD) over Johnny Buehler (OL) (Fall 1:36)
170: Fourth-ranked Jared Voss (WD) over Owen Rechkemmer (OL) (Fall 2:51)