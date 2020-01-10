WAUKON — The Huskies got their second dual win over Waukon on Thursday night. Both schools lost to Crestwood, the third team in Waukon's home triangular.
Crestwood is ranked 7th in The Predicament's dual rankings of Jan. 9.
Oelwein's Gage Voshell was the lone Husky to win both his matches. Leigh Patterson defeated his Crestwood opponent, but received a forfeit against Waukon.
Oelwein and Waukon opened the season together Dec. 3 at a triangular hosted by Nashua-Plainfield. The Huskies won then 41-30. Oelwein widened the score this time around, winning 48-27.
Crestwood defeated the Huskies 56-20 and Waukon 74-0.
UP NEXT
Oelwein travels to Conrad on Saturday, Jan. 11, for a tournament that begins at 9:30 a.m.
BOX SCORES
OELWEIN 48, WAUKON 27
120: Carsen Jeanes (OL) over Owen Malone (WK) (Fall 3:20)
126: Marcus Gibbs (WK) over Luke Hamilton (OL) (Fall 3:06)
132: Sojidin Gulmamadov (OL) over (WK) by forfeit
138: Lance Egan (WK) over Andrew Roete (OL) (Dec 3-0)
145: Leighton Patterson (OL) over (WK) by forfeit
152: Logan Cockerham (OL) over (WK) by forfeit
160: Nathan Johnson (WK) over Austin Perry (OL) (Fall 3:36)
170: Caleb Block (WK) over Johnny Buehler (OL) (Fall 3:36)
182: Owen Rechkemmer (OL) over (WK) by forfeit
195: Gage Voshell (OL) over Tanner Kiel (WK) (Fall 1:51)
220: Cooper Smock (OL) over (WK) by forfeit
285: Riley McKeeman (OL) over (WK) by forfeit
106: Jakob Regan (WK) over (OL) by forfeit
113: Double Forfeit
CRESTWOOD 56, OELWEIN 20
126: Cole Butikofer (CT) over Carsen Jeanes (OL) (MD 8-0)
132: Matthew Slifka (CT) over Sojidin Gulmamadov (OL) (Fall 2:33)
138: Clay Schemmel (CT) over Andrew Roete (OL) (Fall 3:45)
145: Leighton Patterson (OL) over Trent Pisney (CT) (Dec 10-3)
152: Austin Perry (OL) over Ashton Howe (CT) (TF 17-2 4:04)
160: Hunter Bye (CT) over Johnny Buehler (OL) (Fall 2:48)
170: Landen Schemmel (CT) over Owen Rechkemmer (OL) (Fall 1:50)
182: Gage Voshell (OL) over Brendon Dixon (CT) (Fall 1:45)
195: Wyatt Scheidel (CT) over (OL) by forfeit
220: No. 8 Treyton Burnikel (CT) over Cooper Smock (OL) (MD 11-3)
285: Riley McKeeman (OL) over (CT) by forfeit
106: Nathaniel Bigalk (CT) over (OL) by forfeit
113: Cade Korsmo (CT) over (OL) by forfeit
120: Carter Fousek, ranked No. 1 at 113 in Class 2A, (CT) over Luke Hamilton (OL) (Fall 1:00)
Crestwood 74, Waukon 0
132: Ethan Govern (CT) over (WK) by forfeit
138: Clay Schemmel (CT) over Lance Egan (WK) (Fall 5:45)
145: Trent Pisney (CT) over (WK) by forfeit
152: Ashton Howe (CT) over (WK) by forfeit
160: Hunter Bye (CT) over Nathan Johnson (WK) (Fall 4:59)
170: Landen Schemmel (CT) over Caleb Block (WK) (MD 11-1)
182: Brendon Dixon (CT) over (WK) by forfeit
195: Wyatt Scheidel (CT) over Tanner Kiel (WK) (Fall 3:21)
220: Treyton Burnikel (CT) over (WK) by forfeit
285: Double Forfeit
106: Nathaniel Bigalk (CT) over Jakob Regan (WK) (MD 13-2)
113: Cade Korsmo (CT) over (WK) by forfeit
120: Cole Butikofer (CT) over Owen Malone (WK) (Fall 1:38)
126: Matthew Slifka (CT) over Marcus Gibbs (WK) (Fall 0:37)