WAUKON — The Huskies got their second dual win over Waukon on Thursday night.  Both schools lost to Crestwood, the third team in Waukon's home triangular.

Crestwood is ranked 7th in The Predicament's dual rankings of Jan. 9.

Oelwein's Gage Voshell was the lone Husky to win both his matches. Leigh Patterson defeated his Crestwood opponent, but received a forfeit against Waukon.

Oelwein and Waukon opened the season together Dec. 3 at a triangular hosted by Nashua-Plainfield. The Huskies won then 41-30. Oelwein widened the score this time around, winning 48-27.

Crestwood defeated the Huskies 56-20 and Waukon 74-0.

UP NEXT

Oelwein travels to Conrad on Saturday, Jan. 11, for a tournament that begins at 9:30 a.m.

BOX SCORES

OELWEIN 48, WAUKON 27

120: Carsen Jeanes (OL) over Owen Malone (WK) (Fall 3:20)

126: Marcus Gibbs (WK) over Luke Hamilton (OL) (Fall 3:06)

132: Sojidin Gulmamadov (OL) over (WK) by forfeit

138: Lance Egan (WK) over Andrew Roete (OL) (Dec 3-0)

145: Leighton Patterson (OL) over (WK) by forfeit

152: Logan Cockerham (OL) over (WK) by forfeit

160: Nathan Johnson (WK) over Austin Perry (OL) (Fall 3:36)

170: Caleb Block (WK) over Johnny Buehler (OL) (Fall 3:36)

182: Owen Rechkemmer (OL) over (WK) by forfeit

195: Gage Voshell (OL) over Tanner Kiel (WK) (Fall 1:51)

220: Cooper Smock (OL) over (WK) by forfeit

285: Riley McKeeman (OL) over (WK) by forfeit

106: Jakob Regan (WK) over (OL) by forfeit

113: Double Forfeit

CRESTWOOD 56, OELWEIN 20

126: Cole Butikofer (CT) over Carsen Jeanes (OL) (MD 8-0)

132: Matthew Slifka (CT) over Sojidin Gulmamadov (OL) (Fall 2:33)

138: Clay Schemmel (CT) over Andrew Roete (OL) (Fall 3:45)

145: Leighton Patterson (OL) over Trent Pisney (CT) (Dec 10-3)

152: Austin Perry (OL) over Ashton Howe (CT) (TF 17-2 4:04)

160: Hunter Bye (CT) over Johnny Buehler (OL) (Fall 2:48)

170: Landen Schemmel (CT) over Owen Rechkemmer (OL) (Fall 1:50)

182: Gage Voshell (OL) over Brendon Dixon (CT) (Fall 1:45)

195: Wyatt Scheidel (CT) over (OL) by forfeit

220: No. 8 Treyton Burnikel (CT) over Cooper Smock (OL) (MD 11-3)

285: Riley McKeeman (OL) over (CT) by forfeit

106: Nathaniel Bigalk (CT) over (OL) by forfeit

113: Cade Korsmo (CT) over (OL) by forfeit

120: Carter Fousek, ranked No. 1 at 113 in Class 2A, (CT) over Luke Hamilton (OL) (Fall 1:00)

Crestwood 74, Waukon 0

132: Ethan Govern (CT) over (WK) by forfeit

138: Clay Schemmel (CT) over Lance Egan (WK) (Fall 5:45)

145: Trent Pisney (CT) over (WK) by forfeit

152: Ashton Howe (CT) over (WK) by forfeit

160: Hunter Bye (CT) over Nathan Johnson (WK) (Fall 4:59)

170: Landen Schemmel (CT) over Caleb Block (WK) (MD 11-1)

182: Brendon Dixon (CT) over (WK) by forfeit

195: Wyatt Scheidel (CT) over Tanner Kiel (WK) (Fall 3:21)

220: Treyton Burnikel (CT) over (WK) by forfeit

285: Double Forfeit

106: Nathaniel Bigalk (CT) over Jakob Regan (WK) (MD 13-2)

113: Cade Korsmo (CT) over (WK) by forfeit

120: Cole Butikofer (CT) over Owen Malone (WK) (Fall 1:38)

126: Matthew Slifka (CT) over Marcus Gibbs (WK) (Fall 0:37)

