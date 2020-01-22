CONRAD — Because of dangerous weather over the weekend, Oelwein varsity wrestlers have not seen competition since last Tuesday when the Huskies won two of its three duals at BCLUW High School. On Thursday, they will go head-to-head at home against the Northeast Iowa Conference-leading Waverly-Shell Rock.
Oelwein was among the multiple schools scheduled to compete on Saturday, Jan. 18, at a tournament at MFL-Mar Mac, which was cancelled.
Oelwein is 1-3 in the NEIC and 7-8 overall. The Go-Hawks are 5-0 in-conference and 19-5 overall.
In Conrad, Oelwein defeated Hudson 57-28 and BCLUW 55-18. The Huskies lost to Southeast Polk, 21-54.
Huskies winning three matches on the night, not including forfeits, were:
• Gage Voshell, at 195, three pins;
• Cooper Smock, at 220, three pins;
• Carsen Jeanes, at 126, three pins;
• Sojidin Gulmamadov, at 132, two pins and one decision; and
• Leighton Patterson, at 145, pin, major decision and decision.
BOX SCORES FROM JAN. 14
OELWEIN 57, HUDSON 28
195: Voshell (OL) over Roberto Verastegui (HD) (Fall 0:48)
220: Smock (OL) over Spencer Poppe (HD) (Fall 0:41)
285: Riley McKeeman (OL) over Tony Trevino (HD) (Dec 1-0)
N/A: Westin Woodson (OL) over Jared King (HD) (Fall 5:25)
106: Brody King (HD) by forfeit
113: Ben Holton (HD) by forfeit
120: Luke Hamilton (OL) over Devon Liddle (HD) (Fall 0:54)
126: Jeanes (OL) over Jack Christianson (HD) (Fall 3:50)
132: Gulmamadov (OL) over Zach Mills (HD) (Fall 3:26)
138: Karter Krapfl (HD) over Andrew Roete (OL) (MD 14-1)
145: Patterson (OL) over Blake Carolan (HD) (Fall 3:46)
152: Austin Perry (OL) over Ethan Holton (HD) (Fall 2:47)
160: Jake Yoder (HD) over Colton Roete (OL) (Fall 3:06)
170: Johnny Buehler (OL) over Aiden Larson (HD) (Fall 5:37)
182: Ethan Fulcher (HD) over Owen Rechkemmer (OL) (Fall 1:21)
OELWEIN 55, BCLUW 18
182: Rechkemmer (OL) by forfeit
195: Voshell (OL) over Lucas Gunderson (BC) (Fall 5:51)
220: Smock (OL) over Aiden Farnsworth (BC) (Fall 0:37)
285: McKeeman (OL) over Nicolas Paxton (BC) (Fall 2:24)
106: Double forfeit
113: Carter Kolthoff (BC) by forfeit
120: Taylor Kolthoff (BC) over Hamilton (OL) (Fall 1:47)
126: Jeanes (OL) over Javon Darden (BC) (Fall 3:25)
132: Gulmamadov (OL) over Brayan Ralston (BC) (Fall 1:58)
138: Andrew Roete (OL) over Justin Gethman (BC) (Fall 1:45)
145: Patterson (OL) over Logan Aicher (BC) (MD 12-2)
152: Perry (OL) by forfeit
160: Buehler (OL) over Kade Pekarek (BC) (Dec 7-5)
170: Michael Fuller (BC) over Colton Roete (OL) (Fall 1:28)
SOUTHEAST POLK 54, OELWEIN 21
220: Smock (OL) over Josh Brown (SP) (Fall 1:19)
285: Jack Wilty (SP) over Riley McKeeman (OL) (Fall 0:41)
106: Altez Durr (SP) by forfeit
113: Jackson Dietzenbach (SP) by forfeit
120: Drew Wolfe (SP) over Hamilton (OL) (Dec 6-1)
126: Jeanes (OL) over Grant Vorwerk (SP) (Fall 5:47)
132: Brandon Hall (SP) over Sojidin Gulmamadov (OL) (Dec 6-0)
138: Caleb Sodergren (SP) over Andrew Roete (OL) (Fall 1:10)
145: Patterson (OL) over Dominic Burriola (SP) (Dec 7-6)
152: Harrison Gibson (SP) over Perry (OL) (Fall 1:28)
160: Quentin Hill (SP) over Buehler (OL) (Fall 3:38)
170: Aiden Grimes (SP) over Colton Roete (OL) (Fall 1:12)
182: CJ Simmons (SP) over Rechkemmer (OL) (Fall 3:51)
195: Voshell (OL) over Seth Abbas (SP) (Fall 1:23)