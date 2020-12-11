Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CHARLES CITY — Charles City won a dual match at home Thursday night over Oelwein 47-24

Oelwein won matches at:

• 132: Carsen Jeanes pinned Nathan Lopez at 3:59.

• 145: Leighton Patterson pinned Kayden Blunt at 4:45.

• 160: Logan Cockerham pinned Colton Crooks at 3:41

• 195: Johnny Buehler received a forfeit.

Charles City won matches at:

• 106: Jordan Young won a 12-8 decision over Kale Berinobis.

• 120: Dylan LaPolice pinned Aden Yearous at 1:35.

• 126: Jacob Vais pinned Gavin Emery at 2:40.

• 138: Talan Weber won by technical fall, 15-0, at 3:47 over Nolan Lamphier.

• 152: Roush Jaeger pinned Thyron Mathews at 0:53.

• 170: Caden Collins pinned Colton Roete at 2:59.

• 182: Ethan Peterson pinned Austin Perry at 1:55.

•220: Tino Tamayo received a forfeit.

• 285: Chase Crooks won by a 4-0 decision over Cooper Smock.

Both teams forfeit at 113

UP NEXT: The Huskies will wrestle tonight in a double dual beginning at 6 p.m. at Oelwein High School. The Huskies travel to East Buchanan on Tuesday for a double dual beginning at 6 p.m. South Winneshiek is the third team.

