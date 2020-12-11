CHARLES CITY — Charles City won a dual match at home Thursday night over Oelwein 47-24
Oelwein won matches at:
• 132: Carsen Jeanes pinned Nathan Lopez at 3:59.
• 145: Leighton Patterson pinned Kayden Blunt at 4:45.
• 160: Logan Cockerham pinned Colton Crooks at 3:41
• 195: Johnny Buehler received a forfeit.
Charles City won matches at:
• 106: Jordan Young won a 12-8 decision over Kale Berinobis.
• 120: Dylan LaPolice pinned Aden Yearous at 1:35.
• 126: Jacob Vais pinned Gavin Emery at 2:40.
• 138: Talan Weber won by technical fall, 15-0, at 3:47 over Nolan Lamphier.
• 152: Roush Jaeger pinned Thyron Mathews at 0:53.
• 170: Caden Collins pinned Colton Roete at 2:59.
• 182: Ethan Peterson pinned Austin Perry at 1:55.
•220: Tino Tamayo received a forfeit.
• 285: Chase Crooks won by a 4-0 decision over Cooper Smock.
Both teams forfeit at 113
UP NEXT: The Huskies will wrestle tonight in a double dual beginning at 6 p.m. at Oelwein High School. The Huskies travel to East Buchanan on Tuesday for a double dual beginning at 6 p.m. South Winneshiek is the third team.