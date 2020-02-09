WINTHROP — Two Buccaneers will set off for Starmont on Saturday, Feb. 15, in hopes of continuing their voyage to the State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines.
East Buchanan juniors Tate Fults and Luke Recker placed second in their respective weight classes over the weekend at the Class 1A, Sectional 11 tournament held Saturday at East Buchanan High School. That qualified them to compete at the upcoming Class 1A, District 6 tournament this coming weekend.
Fults, who is now 14-15 this season, placed second in the 160-pound weight class. He lost by pin at 1:04 in the first-place match to Don Bosco sophomore Cade Tenold, 35-1. Tenold is ranked No. 1 at 160.
Recker, 38-6, placed second at 195. He lost by pin at 3:16 to Don Bosco freshman Jared Thiry, 26-7, in their first-place match