CRESCO — Oelwein placed sixth out of seven teams competing at the Northeast Iowa Conference Tournament on Saturday at Crestwood High a School
Waverly won with 264 team points, followed by Charles City with 197.
Oelwein scores 83 points, followed by Waukon with 67.
Leighton Patterson, at 145, had the highest finish for the Huskies, defeating New Hampton’s Conner Gorman 3-1 in overtime.
Huskies placing fourth were Carsen Jeanes (120), Cooper Smock (220) and Riley McKeeman (285).
Austin Perry placed fifth at 152.
Placing sixth were Luke Hamilton (126), Sojidin Gulmamadov (132), Johnny Buehler (160) and Owen Rechkemmer (170).