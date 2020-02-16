DENVER — Sumner-Fredericksburg placed ninth as a team at the Class 1A District 1 wrestling tournament on Saturday in Denver, but it is sending two Cougars to the traditional State Tournament in Des Moines.
Owen Kime at 145 and Treyten Steffen at 195 placed second in their respective weight classes, qualifying them for State.
Riceville sophomore Lawson Losee, who now has a 41-3 season record, won a 13-0 major decision over Kime (34-8) in the 145-pound first-place match.
Kime then defeated Denver junior Brody Shover (24-18) in a 7-5 decision to nail down second-place.
West Hancock senior Tate Hagen (39-0) won by a 3-0 decision over Steffen (37-2) in the 195-pound first-place match.
Steffen won second place by defeating Denver senior Trever Dorn (15-5) by a 10-4 decision.
In team scoring, Denver placed first with 98.5 team points followed by 2) West Hancock with 97; 3) Nashua-Plainfield 88; 4) Lake Mills 78; 5. North Butler-Clarksville 40; 5) Northwood-Kensett 40; 70 Central Springs 39.5; 80 Riceville 39; 9) Sumner-Fredericksburg 26; 10) AGWSR-Ackley 16; 11) West Fork-Sheffield 14; and 12) Rockford and Saint Ansgar, each with no points
UP NEXT
Kime will open his State Tournament run against Underwood sophomore Nick Hamilton (51-0). Steffen will face West Monona-Onawa senior Darius Gashe (20-4).
The tournament begins at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena. Admission is $10.