NASHUA — Two Cougars remain on the path to the State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines.
Sumner- Fredericksburg junior Owen Kime took first place in the 145-pound weight class on Saturday at the Class 1A, Sectional 2 tournament held at Nashua-Plainfield High School.
Kime, who is now 32-7 for the season, won a 4-3 decision over Denver junior Brody Schover, 23-14, in their first-place match.
S-F senior Treyten Steffen, 35-1, took first at 195 by pinning Denver senior Trever Dorn, 12-3, at 1:16 of their first-place match.
Kime and Steffen will travel to Denver on Saturday to compete in the Class 1A, District 1 tournament. Wrestling begins at noon. Admission is $6.