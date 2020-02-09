INDEPENDENCE — Oelwein’s big fellas are one step closer to the State Wrestling Tournament.
Cooper Smock and Riley McKeeman advanced to Districts by placing first and second in their weight classes on Saturday at the Class 2A, Sectional 12 Tournament in Independence.
Smock, a junior now with a 24-12 season record, took first in the 220 weight class by pinning Dike New Hartford senior Zach Starbuck, 24-8, at 3:38 of their title match.
McKeeman, a senior, 23-14, placed second at 285. After winning the third-place match with a pin at 1:32 of Aplington-Parkersburg junior Kolby Muller, 10-7, McKeeman won a 9-5 decision over Dike-New Hartford junior Jacob Leohr, 25-4, in the second-place wrestleback.
Other Huskies placing at the Sectional but not advancing were:
At 120, junior Carsen Jeanes, 32-13, pinned Aplington-Parkersburg freshman Connor Kellum, 11-20, at 1:19 of their third-place match.
At 126, senior Luke Hamilton placed fifth.
At 132, senior Sojidin Gulmamadov, 20-24, placed fifth.
At 138, senior Andrew Roete, 25-21, placed fourth.
At 145, sophomore Leighton Patterson, 31-13, placed fourth.
At 152, sophomore Austin Perry, 25-20, pinned Arlington-Parkersburg junior Matt Jansen, 3-12, at 1:52 of their fifth-place match.
At 160, senior Johnny Buehler, 19-24, placed sixth.
At 170, junior Owen Rechkemmer, 21-23, pinned Dike-New Hartford freshman Cayden Buskohl, 12-27, at 1:12 of their fifth-place match.
Oelwein’s varsity 182-pounder Gage Voshell did not wrestle because of a leg injury.