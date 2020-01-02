DECORAH — When Decorah’s Brandon Gulrud took Oelwein’s Cooper Smock down early in the second period of their match a Thursday night, Smock had him right where he wanted him.
The 220-pounder spun from the bottom to the top, pinning the Viking at 2:26.
Smock was one of two Huskies to win two matches in the triangular in Decorah. Caledonia, Minnesota, was the third team. Oelwein senior Andrew Roete at 138 won once by fall and the other by pin.
The Huskies came up short however in the team dual matches. Decorah won 51-24 and Caledonia won 46-28.
Against Decorah, Oelwein gave up forfeits at the weights 106 and 113.
Three Huskies scored pins: Johnny Buehler over Decorah’s Cael Gulrud in 3:05 in the 170 match. Smock over Gulrud; and Riley McKeeman over Caden Keck in 1:52 at 285.
Decorah won by pin at the weights 126, 132, 145, 152, 160 and 195.
Huskies winning by decision were Carsen Jeanes over Decorah’s Austin Wilkins, 3-2, at 120; Andrew Roete over Ben Wymer, 8-1, at 138.
Against Caledonia, the Huskies scored three pins. Smock pinned Sam Rogich at 1:01. Roete pinned Bronson Knutson at 3:46. At 182, Owen Rechkemmer pinned Ezequiel Heins in 45 seconds.
Three Huskies won by decisions against Caledonia. At 132, Gulmamadov won by a 20-7 major decision over Isaac Blocker. At 145, Leighton Patterson won a 5-2 decision over Eric Mauss. At 195, Gage Voshell won a 7-4 decision over Owen Blocker.
Caledonia won by decision at weights 120 and 126.
Caledonia got pins at 152, 160, 170 and 285.
BOX SCORES
Decorah 51, Oelwein 24
106: Ashley Bjork (DECO) over (OELW) (For.)
113: Knute Hovden (DECO) over (OELW) (For.)
120: Carsen Jeanes (OELW) over Austin Wilkins (DECO) (Dec 3-2)
126: Lane Rolfs (DECO) over Luke Hamilton (OELW) (Fall 5:13)
132: Brady Stille (DECO) over Sojidin Gulmamadov (OELW) (Fall 3:27)
138: Andrew Roete (OELW) over Ben Wymer (DECO) (Dec 8-1)
145: Jackson Rolfs (DECO) over Leighton Patterson (OELW) (Fall 1:20)
152: Kyzer Engen (DECO) over Logan Cockerham (OELW) (Fall 3:13)
160: Nate Rolfs (DECO) over Austin Perry (OELW) (Fall 0:52)
170: Johnny Buehler (OELW) over Cael Gulrud (DECO) (Fall 3:05)
182: Elijah Mitchell (DECO) over Gage Voshell (OELW) (Dec 7-0)
195: Dawson Palmer (DECO) over Owen Rechkemmer (OELW) (Fall 0:24)
220: Cooper Smock (OELW) over Brandon Gulrud (DECO) (Fall 2:26)
285: Riley McKeeman (OELW) over Caden Keck (DECO) (Fall 1:52)
Caledonia, Minn. 46, Oelwein 28
106: Owen Denstad (CAHO) over (OELW) (For.)
113: Simon Seymour (CAHO) over (OELW) (For.)
120: Brandon Ross (CAHO) over Luke Hamilton (OELW) (MD 12-2)
126: Tucker Ginther (CAHO) over Carsen Jeanes (OELW) (Fall 5:57)
132: Sojidin Gulmamadov (OELW) over Isaac Blocker (CAHO) (MD 20-7)
138: Andrew Roete (OELW) over Bronson Knutson (CAHO) (Fall 3:46)
145: Leighton Patterson (OELW) over Eric Mauss (CAHO) (Dec 5-2)
152: Isaac Denstad (CAHO) over Logan Cockerham (OELW) (Fall 2:44)
160: Aiden Goetzinger (CAHO) over Austin Perry (OELW) (Fall 5:32)
170: Jack Strub (CAHO) over Johnny Buehler (OELW) (Fall 2:28)
182: Owen Rechkemmer (OELW) over Ezequiel Heins (CAHO) (Fall 0:45)
195: Gage Voshell (OELW) over Owen Blocker (CAHO) (Dec 7-4)
220: Cooper Smock (OELW) over Sam Rogich (CAHO) (Fall 1:01)
285: Alec Francis (CAHO) over Riley McKeeman (OELW) (Fall 3:39)