MONONA -- Three Starmont wrestlers advanced toward the State Tournament on Saturday by placing first or second in their weight classes at the Class 1A Section 12 tournament at MFL MarMac High School.
Freshman Lane German (at 106 with a 42-8 season record), sophomore Skyler Jaster (182, 23-13) and sophomore Louis Hamlett (220, 33-8) will wrestle at the Class 1A, District 6 tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Starmont, which begins at noon.
German placed second at 106. Wapsie Valley freshman Dawson Schmit, 32-7, won a 19-3 technical fall at 5:34 of their first-place match.
Jaster took second at 182 by pinning Clayton Ridge junior Andrew Mitchell, 27-25, 56 seconds into their third-place match, and then pinning South Winnesheik sophomore Sam Conway, 24-16, at 2:52 of the second-place wrestleback.
Louis Hamlett took first at 220. He pinned South Winneshiek sophomore Ethan Timp, 18-12, at 2:23 of the title match.
Starmont wrestlers placing at Sectionals but not advancing were:
At 120, sophomore Dawson Zobac, 29-18, took third by pinning Postville junior Riley Rankin, 34-19, at 2:46.
At 126, sophomore Mikel Kugel, 15-24, placed fourth.
At 132, sophomore Henry Hayes, 26-19, pinned South Winnesheik sophomore Chance Adam, 20-26, at 5:06 of their third-place match.
At 160, sophomore Jacob Goedken, 13-24, pinned Central Elkader freshman Rebecca Suhr, 10-20, 17 seconds into their fifth-place match.
At 285, junior Ricky Garcia, 20-18, placed third.