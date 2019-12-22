WATERLOO — Wapsie Valley won one dual match at the Battle of Waterloo Wrestling Tournament held Friday and Saturday.
Wapsie Valley won one team dual, topping Mason City 54-30. The Warriors received forfeits at the 113, 126, 145, 182, 195, 220 weight classes and gave up a forfeit at 285. All of the Warrior wins were by pin: Dawson Schmit at 106 in 3:03, Sam Banger at 152 in 2:56, and Brock Beesecker at 160 in 2:48.
In the rest of Wapsie Valley’s team duals, Lisbon won 77-0; Epworth, Western Dubuque, 57-18; Clear Lake, 43-36; Bishop Heelan Catholic, 42-39; and Waterloo East, 48-36,
Wapsie Valley individual match winners were:
At 106, Dawson Schmit was 5-1, receiving one forfeit. He pinned Epworth-Western Dubuque’s Jagger McCool at 3:19; pinned Clear Lake’s Marcus Skidmore at 1:06; pinned Waterloo East’s Landen Foote at 2:48; and pinned Mason City’s Kale DiMarco at 3:03.
Isaiah Price was 4-2, wrestling at 113 and 120. At 114, he pinned Epworth-Western Dubuque’s Tanner Gaul at 2:44; Clear Lake’s Roman Gabrielson in 59 seconds; and Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Jahluv Buckhanan at 1:50. He had one loss in each weight class and he accepted a forfeit at 120.
At 132, Cannon Joerger was 1-5 for the tournament. He won a 6-0 decision over Epworth-Western Dubuque’s Nathan Casey.
At 145, Tylen Hirsch was 2-4. He pinned Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Radyn Neal in 18 seconds and received one forfeit.
At 152, Sam Banger was 2-4. He pinned Clear Lake’s Kaleb Hambly at 3:11 and Mason City’s Ben Lorence at 2:56.
At 160, Brock Beesecker went 4-2, receiving one forfeit. He won a 3-2 decision over Epworth-Western Dubuque’s Evan Surface, pinned Mason City’s Riley Monahan at 2:48; and pinned Waterloo East’s Ian Lucas at 2:53.
At 170, Hunter Ackerman was 1-5. He won an 8-4 decision over Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Carter Aldrich.
At 182, Isiah Morse went 4-2, receiving one forfeit. He pinned Clear Lake’s Austin Larson in 18 seconds, Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Liam Cleary in 44 seconds, and Waterloo East’s Rais Fataki at 1:27.
At 220, Kaden Brady was 3-1, receiving two forfeits. He pinned Clear Lake’s Carter Morey in 28 seconds.