WEST UNION — Wapsie Valley wrestling won all three of their team duals on Tuesday at North Fayette Valley.
The Warriors defeated East Buchanan 59-24, Bellevue 60-24, and North Fayette Valley 52-30.
North Fayette Valley lost to East Buchanan 31-29 but defeated Bellevue 47-12.
For Wapsie Valley, Isaiah Price had a big night with three victories, one by pin, one by major decision and one by technical fall.
Jordon Rubner, Keegon Brown and Isiah Morse each scored two pins.
Adding one pin apiece were Brady Benning, Cole Snyder, Gavin Leistikow, Dawson Schmit and Cannon Joerger.
UP NEXT: The Warriors travel to Hudson for a tournament Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m.
Match Results
Wapsie Valley 59, East Buchanan 24
Wapsie Valley received forfeits at 106, 113 and 182. East Buchanan received a forfeit at 220.
132: Isaiah Price (WV) over Colton Torres (EB) (TF 20-3 3:45)
138: Brady Benning (WV) over Ethan Thompson (EB) (Fall 1:14)
145: Tanner Thurn (EB) over Tylen Hirsch (WV) (Inj. [time])
152: TJ Lau (EB) over Cannon Joerger (WV) (Fall 0:38)
160: Jordon Rubner (WV) over Nick Stahr (EB) (Fall 0:56)
170: Tate Fults (EB) over Sam Banger (WV) (Fall 1:21)
195: Keegon Brown (WV) over Bailey Thorpe (EB) (Fall 0:46)
285: Isiah Morse (WV) over Caleb Dirks (EB) (Fall 1:11)
120: Cole Snyder (WV) over Sam Cook (EB) (Fall 0:26)
126: Gavin Leistikow (WV) over AJ Kremer (EB) (Fall 2:49)
Wapsie Valley 60, Bellevue 24
Wapsie Valley received forfeits at 106, 120, 126, 145, 160, 170 and 285. Bellevue received a forfeit at 220.
132: Isaiah Price (WV) over Dustyn Talbot (BELL) (Fall 1:31)
138: Quintin Pickett (BELL) over Brady Benning (WV) (Fall 5:31)
152: Casey Tath (BELL) over Cannon Joerger (WV) (Fall 3:14)
182: Jacob Waller (BELL) over Derek Hilsenbeck (WV) (Fall 0:41)
195: Keegon Brown (WV) over Jack Hiland (BELL) (Fall 1:33)
113: Dawson Schmit (WV) over Will Steinbeck (BELL) (Fall 3:30)
Wapsie Valley 52, North Fayette Valley 30
Wapsie Valley received forfeits at 106, 113, 120 and 170. North Fayette Valley received a forfeit at 195.
138: Braeden Ellis (NFV) over Brady Benning (WV) (Fall 2:36)
145: Jesse Grimes (NFV) over Austin Hesse (WV) (Fall 2:45)
152: Cannon Joerger (WV) over Alex Streif (NFV) (Fall 0:50)
160: Jordon Rubner (WV) over Dylan Lerch (NFV) (Fall 2:55)
182: Chase Cooley (NFV) over Derek Hilsenbeck (WV) (Fall 1:42)
220: Keegon Brown (WV) over Isaiah Corbin (NFV) (Fall 1:46)
285: Isiah Morse (WV) over Jackson Blue (NFV) (Fall 1:19)
126: Nick Koch (NFV) over Gavin Leistikow (WV) (Fall 5:59)
132: Isaiah Price (WV) over Dillion Sparrgrove (NFV) (MD 18-5)
East Buchanan 31, North Fayette Valley 29
Double forfeits were at 106 and 113. East Buchanan received forfeits at 126, 152, 182 and 195.
120: Nick Koch (NFV) over Sam Cook (EB) (TF 15-0 5:05)
132: AJ Kremer (EB) over Dillion Sparrgrove (NFV) (Fall 1:11)
138: Jesse Grimes (NFV) over Ethan Thompson (EB) (Dec 10-5)
145: Alex Streif (NFV) over Tanner Thurn (EB) (Dec 9-7)
160: Tate Fults (EB) over Dylan Lerch (NFV) (Fall 0:44)
170: Nick Stahr (EB) over Val Boleyn (NFV) (MD 13-4)
220: Isaiah Corbin (NFV) over Bailey Thorpe (EB) (Fall 0:39)
285: Luke Recker (EB) over Jackson Blue (NFV) (Dec 7-0)
North Fayette Valley 47, Bellevue 12
North Fayette Valley received forfeits at 120, 145, 160, 170 and 285. Double forfeits were at 106 and 126. Bellevue accepted a forfeit at 113.
132: Dillion Sparrgrove (NFV) over Dustyn Talbot (BELL) (Fall 1:46)
138: Braeden Ellis (NFV) over Quintin Pickett (BELL) (TF 17-2 3:34)
152: Casey Tath (BELL) over Alex Streif (NFV) (Dec 11-7)
182: Jacob Waller (BELL) over Kale Rodgers (NFV) (Dec 9-3)
195: Chase Cooley (NFV) over Jack Hiland (BELL) (Dec 11-4)
220: Isaiah Corbin (NFV) over Ryder Michels (BELL) (Dec 10-4)